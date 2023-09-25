Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
A full betting preview for a Week 5 SEC matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks at Jerry's World.
By Josh Yourish
On Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies got a win in their SEC opener against Auburn, but they also suffered a big loss. Connor Weigman, their sophomore quarterback went out with an injury and was replaced by Max Johnson who led the Aggies 3-1 on the year. Johnson is capable, but the Aggies will want Weigman back on the field this weekend for their matchup KJ Jefferson and the 2-2 Arkansas Razorbacks at Jerry’s World.
Arkansas nearly pulled off a big upset in Week 4 with a three-point loss to the No. 13 LSU Tigers in Death Valley. They need a win in conference play soon or the season will start to slip away. This Week 5 matchup will be crucial and to get another look at CFB Week 5 check out BetSided college football betting analyst Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
When you’re betting on this matchup, make sure to take advantage of this great promo in the BetMGM Sportsbook. Just sign up with the link below and place a $10 wager on this SEC contest between the Aggies and Razorbacks, then receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 2-2 ATS
- The OVER is 3-1 in Arkansas games
- Texas A&M is 3-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-2 in Texas A&M games
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas A&M Record: 3-1
- Arkansas Record: 2-2
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Max Johnson, QB: It’s worth monitoring the situation all week because Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, Connor Weigman, left their win over Auburn on Saturday with an injury and was replaced by backup Max Johnson. Johnson threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 7/11 passing in relief of Weigman. Johnson has a lot of experience, he started multiple games for the Aggies last season and was the starting QB at LSU in 2021.
Arkansas
KJ Jefferson, QB: On Saturday, Jefferson did what he could to keep the Razorbacks in the game against LSU, but it wasn’t quite enough. He went 21/31 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns while running for 48 yards on 16 carries, but he had two interceptions in the three-point loss.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Sure, this past weekend, Arkansas was able to make it very close against LSU, but in the process they revealed that they’re going to have a very tough time stopping SEC offenses this season. In Week 4, LSU gained 8.8 yards per play against Arkansas and ended the game with 509 yards. The game was played at a relatively slow pace with LSU putting up 34 points on only 58 plays.
The A&M offense has been a lot better this season under Bobby Petrino. Last week, with Johnson playing at quarterback for much of the game they were able to gain 6.9 yards per play and for the season they rank 33rd in yards per play averaging 6.5. That’s a really positive indicator for this team going forward and with their bevy of receiving talent, their 18th ranked passing offense won’t fall off even if the backup has to go against the Razorbacks.
Evan Stewart is the No. 1 receiver, but they are absurdly deep with pass-catching weapons with Ainias Smith, Jahdae Walker, Noah Thomas, and even Moose Muhammad III who is seventh in the team in receiving yards after finishing with 610 yards on 38 catches last season.
The A&M defense also dominated last week. That unit is only surrendering 273.8 yards per game which ranks 14th and just 13.0 pass completions per game which is fourth best in all of college football. Jefferson has a lot on his shoulder and nothing will come easy through the air this week. I like A&M to dominate.
The Aggies had a tough loss to Miami, but they have covered in their other three games, all as a favorite. With this game at a neutral site in Texas, I’m taking A&M.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change