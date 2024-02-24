Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Bet UNDER in SEC Showdown)
By Reed Wallach
Tennessee looks to exact some revenge on Texas A&M on Saturday night in Knoxville.
The Vols lost by 16 in College Station two weeks back, but since then the Aggies have dropped all three games, including to Vanderbilt. Does Texas A&M have an edge that can translate to a competitive road game, or will the Vols get back on track and even the season series?
Here's our full betting preview for this SEC showdown:
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) in the last 10 games
- Texas A&M is 8-3 ATS on the road this season
- Tennessee is 12-14 ATS this season
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas A&M Record: 15-11
- Tennessee Record: 20-6
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: Taylor is an up-and-down player, but his ability to heat up is notable, evident when the Aggies guard scored 25 points with five three's in the win against Tennessee. However, he's struggled at times as well, scoring only 10 points while making ofur of 15 shots against Alabama last weekend. Which Taylor will we get on Saturday night?
Tennessee
Dalton Knecht: The engine to the Vols offense, Knecht tried to keep the unit afloat in the first meeting, hitting six three's. Can the Tennessee offense find its form against Texas A&M's zone defense that allows a high rate of three-point shots, most in the SEC.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
The first meeting closed 141 with Texas A&M winning 85-69, clearing the total with ease. However, I don't trust this Aggies offense to hold up on the road and justify a four point move in the total.
Texas A&M plays incredibly slow, outside the top 300 in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, and are bottom five in terms of three-point percentage on the year. However, A&M shot 39% from beyond the arc, hitting 11 in the victory.
I'll take that as an outlier result and instead lean on the Vols top five defense to shut down Texas A&M and play this game at a more methodical tempo.
I'm going to underreact to the first meeting going over and instead take the under on Saturday night.
Track Reed's bets here!