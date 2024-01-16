Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16
By Reed Wallach
Arkansas is as desperate as any team in the country heading into Wednesday's tilt against Texas A&M.
The Razorbacks have dropped three straight SEC games by double digits and are in need of a win to get the season back on track. The team will host an Aggies team that comes in off a massive win at home against Kentucky in overtime on Saturday. Texas A&M was off to a slow start in league play as well ahead of the bounce-back win against the Wildcats.
Can Arkansas have some similar fate?
Let's break it down:
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 4-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arkansas is 1-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Texas A&M has gone OVER in nine of 16 games this season
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 16th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas A&M Record: 10-6
- Arkansas Record: 9-7
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: The Aggies guard is off a monster outing against Kentucky, hanging 31 on the Wildcats, including six threes, en route to the home win. However, Taylor has had bouts of ineffectiveness all season, shooting just 35% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc.
Arkansas
Tramon Mark: The Houston transfer has been strong for the Razorbacks, shooting 53% from the field and averaging a career-high 16.7 points per game. He gets to the free throw line at a high rate, nearly five per game, and he is going to be relied on to keep dragging this floundering Arkansas offense.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Is this the bottom for Arkansas, who dropped its third straight SEC game to Florida by 22 points on the road? I'm paying to find out against a Texas A&M team that is better than its record shows, but still not reliable to travel and outduel a physical Razorbacks bunch.
These two teams play a similar style of basketball, reliant on generating free throw opportunities to offset suspect shooting, but the Aggies' offense is an eye-sore at the moment, reliant on Wade Taylor IV to bail the team out of poor offensive sets.
The Aggies are 330th in effective field goal percentage but are the best offensive rebounding team in the country, so the team wins on the margins. However, Arkansas is a sturdy rebounding group, the top half of the country in terms of defensive rebounding, and gets to the free throw line at a top 10 rate.
There may be some concern that Arkansas has let go of the rope, losing each SEC game by double digits, but I need to buy the dip here on a Razorbacks team that is shooting 25% from beyond the arc in conference play. With a physical game, this one can be decided at the charity stripe, in which I'm happy to grab the home underdog.
