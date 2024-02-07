Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 7 (Target Total)
By Reed Wallach
Texas A&M avoided a brutal blow to its NCAA Tournament, escaping a game against Florida with a one-point home win.
The Aggies' push for a tournament bid continues on Wednesday with a road date against Missouri, who is winless in SEC action. The Tigers are fresh off a road loss at fellow bottom-feeder Vanderbilt, but this point spread is indicating a tight matchup. How should we bet it?
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Missouri is 5-17 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas A&M is 9-12 ATS this season
- Missouri is 2-12 ATS at home this season
- Texas A&M has gone UNDER in eight of the last 10 games
Texas A&M vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 7th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas A&M Record: 13-8
- Missouri Record: 8-14
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: Taylor navigated foul trouble against Florida to help the Aggies secure a must-win at home, but the team continues to struggle to string together consistent offense outside of Taylor's ability to get to the free throw line (six per game). Taylor is averaging nearly 20 points pre-game but is shooting just 36% on the year, can he put together a big outing in a must-win road game for the Aggies, who are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble?
Missouri
Sean East: It's been a dismal season for Missouri, but East has emerged in his senior season as a bright spot, shooting 46% from deep. He'll get plenty of looks from the perimeter against the compact Texas A&M matchup zone that allows the three-point shot at a top-20 rate in the country.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
These two met already this season, a 63-57 grind in College Station that the Aggies won. That game closed with a total of 143.5, but this one has dropped to 138.5 given the low scoring in that game, and since as Texas A&M has played three more under games since.
However, I'm going to go with the over in this matchup with the Aggies' propensity to generate second chances and get to the free-throw line. Buzz Williams' group is the best offensive-rebounding team in the country and gets to the free-throw line at the 53rd-highest rate. These are two pressure points of Missouri's poor defense, which is 344th in defensive rebounding rate and has the 314th highest opponent free throw rate.
I believe there will be plenty of free throws in this one, and Missouri is one of the best in the country at 78% as a unit.
With whistles stopping the flow and a ton of free throw shooting, I think we see this game look more like the projected total in the first game and each team breaks into the 70's, sending it over the total.
