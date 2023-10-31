Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
How to bet the SEC clash between Texas A&M and Ole Miss in Week 10.
By Reed Wallach
Ole Miss has climbed inside the AP Poll Top 10, maintaining an outside chance at the SEC Championship game and possibly more as the calendar flips to November.
The Rebels host Texas A&M on Saturday in hopes of bolstering its case. The Aggies bolster a stout defensive line and a talented group of pass catchers, but are still searching for a signature win this season. Can it come on Saturday on the road?
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas A&M is 4-4 ATS this season
- Texas A&M is 0-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Ole Miss is 5-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Ole Miss has gone UNDER in four of six games as a favorite this season
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas A&M Record: 5-3
- Ole Miss Record: 7-1
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Max Johnson: Johnson has been hit-or-miss since taking over for Conner Weigman, but last week against South Carolina showed his upside, completing 66% of his passes for 249 yards with one touchdown. The Aggies run game has been non existent this season, but the passing game overall has kept the team aflorad, ranking 32nd in EPA/Play over the balance of the season.
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Year two for Dart with the Rebels has been a booming success. The team has battled injuries around the quarterback, but he has been the consistent piece of the teams top 25 offense in terms of EPA/Play. Dart has completed 65% of his passes for 1,816 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns.
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
While I think Texas A&M pass rush that is top 15 in Pro Football Focus' grading can pose some issues for the Ole Miss front that is pedestrian in terms of pass blocking, I can't trust the offense to keep pace with the Rebels O.
The Aggies offense has been inconsistent all year and now will face a Ole Miss defense that is improved this season, ranking top 40 in both coverage grade and pass rush grade. The team is fifth in the nation in sacks and is 25th in yards per carry allowed. With the ability to limit Texas A&M's ground game that has struggled all year, the team can pin its ears back and get pressure on Johnson.
Texas A&M's offensive line has been the source for a lot of issues for the team's offense and it has led to Johnson being pressure on more than 48% of his dropbacks this season. When under pressure, Johnson is completing only 40% of his passes with only five yards per pass attempt. He has made only one big time throw under pressure with seven turnover worthy plays according to PFF.
Further, the Ole Miss offense should be able to scheme up enough chunk plays to challenge the Aggies secondary that is bottom five in the country in explosive pass rate allowed. While the Aggies defense could stop some drives, it's a matter of time before Dart and the fully healthy Rebels pass catching group hit a few big plays.
