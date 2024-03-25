Texas Children's Houston Open Picks and Predictions (Scottie Scheffler set as massive favorite)
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on this week's PGA Tour event, the Texas Children's Houston Open, including odds, key golfers, and best bets to win.
The Houston Open, which was historically a fall-swing event, is now set to take place two weeks before the Masters.
The last edition, which took place in November of 2022 and was technically part of the 2023 season, was won by Tony Finau. He ran away with it, beating the runner-up, Tyson Alexander, by four strokes. Despite the change in date, it will once again be held at the Memorial park Municipal Golf Course in Houston.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on the tournament, including my top three picks to win.
Houston Open odds
Houston Open how to watch
- Thursday: 4 pm - 7 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4 pm - 7 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 pm - 3:30 pm EST (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 pm EST (NBC)
- Sunday: 1 pm - 2:30 pm EST (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 pm EST (NBC)
Houston Open purse
- Date: Thursday, March 28 - Sunday, March 31
- Purse: $9.1 million ($1.638 million winner's share)
- Defending champion: Tony Finau
Houston Open notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world has only gotten better and he now seems to have figured out how to putt. As a result, he's won two-straight events and is a massive favorite to win his third-straight this week with a relatively weak field.
Wyndham Clark: The golfer who can challenge Scheffler the most this week is the one who finished runner-up to him the past two tournaments in Wyndham Clark. Can he best Scheffler and grab his second win the of the season?
Houston Open picks
Scottie Scheffler +300
Not picking Scottie Scheffler might be considered betting malpractice at this point. I understand a +300 golf outright isn't going to get anyone too excited, but even at that price, I think there's betting value to be had based on this week's field. Scheffler has already done well at this course too, finishing second and ninth in the last two editions of it.
If Scheffler continues to gain strokes putting, he may win 10 PGA Tour events this season. We'll see if it keeps up, but until it doesn't, I'm going to keep betting on him. It worked in his past two starts and I'll do it again at the Houston Open. I refuse to be the idiot that doesn't have a Scheffler ticket when he's running away with it on Sunday.
He's still listed at +300 at BetMGM.
Sahith Theegala +2500
Sahith Theegala has quietly playing some fantastic golf, finishing in the top 10 in three of his last four starts including a T9 finish at The Players. His approach game is dialed in and his putter has been on fire. He's also long off the tee, which is a huge attribute to have at Memorial Park.
He has also played this event in the last two iterations of it, including finishing 22nd here in 2022, so he does have some valuable course experience. To me, he's the third best golfer in the field behind Scheffler and Clark, so I think we're getting some great value on him at +2500.
Carl Yuan +15000
I don't love a lot of golfers' chances in the field this week, so I'm going to take a shot at a long shot in Carl Yuan. He exploded for a T5 finish at last week's Valspar Championship, and if that performance was any indication, he may have figured out what was an abysmal putter for the months leading up to it.
In terms of his course fit, he's long off the tee, does well with his long irons, and he's 18th on Tour in strokes gained: around-the-green, which is all key metrics for Memorial Park. He put up a solid performance here in 2022 as well, finishing T35.
If you don't want to bet on him to win, taking him to finish in the top 20 could also be a great look.
