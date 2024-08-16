Texas Tech Red Raiders Win Total Prediction in 2024
The Red Raiders have posted back-to-back winning seasons under head coach Joey McGuire, with each season capped off with a bowl game win. But with McGuire entering his third season as the coach of the Red Raiders, competing for a Big 12 title and beyond is now the focus. Despite the winning records, the Red Raiders have only gone a combined 10-8 in conference play under McGuire.
What will Texas Tech do this season?
Here's our season preview for the Red Raiders to see if the team can make a leap in the new look Big 12.
Texas Tech Red Raiders Win Total
- OVER 7.5 Wins (-115)
- UNDER 7.5 Wins (-105)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas Tech Red Raiders Schedule
Texas Tech Red Raiders Offensive Analysis
Behren Morton will enter his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders after taking over the majority of the duties last season for an injured Tyler Shough. Morton showed flashes of brilliance under center, but his main focus this season will be taking better care of the ball after throwing eight interception to go with only 15 touchdown passes.
Morton will be working with almost an entirely new group of receivers; Coy Eakin is the only one of Texas Tech’s top four receivers to return from a season ago, which means transfer receivers Josh Kelly (Washington St.) and Caleb Douglas (Florida) will need to make an immediate impact.
Running back Tahj Brooks was the most impactful player on the offense last season, rushing for over 1,500 yards to go with 10 touchdowns. Brooks, an All-American contender, will be running behind an offensive line with four new starters, highlighted by highly touted transfers Vinny Sciury (Toledo) and Davion Carter (Memphis).
Texas Tech Red Raiders Defensive Analysis
Linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts, arguably the best linebacker duo in the country, will headline the Texas Tech defense. While the defensive line will be captained by transfer De’Braylon Carroll (Rice) to bring much needed production to a unit that struggled to control the line of scrimmage.
The Red Raiders’ secondary will be led by two returning seniors; safety C.J. Baskerville, and cornerback Bralyn Lux, who led the team with eight passes defended. The remainder of the secondary will feature a rotation of young talent until defined starters emerge from the group.
Texas Tech Red Raiders Season Preview and Outlook
Texas Tech opens its season with three consecutive non-conference games and the only game that provides a significant challenge is the road trip to Washington State. The conference schedule, at least on paper, is very light in terms of opponents.
For starters, Texas Tech does not have to play Kansas State, Kansas, Utah, or Central Florida, all of which are among the contenders in the conference. The Red Raiders should be favored in all of its home Big 12 games, but there are tough road matchups against preseason ranked Arizona and Oklahoma State teams, and the road trip to Ames, Iowa to face the Cyclones is never an easy win.
The Red Raiders possess a very talented team on paper, and the schedule on paper is very favorable, yet the win total is sitting at 7.5, which seems low. Simply reading the line, I am of the opinion that too many things need to go right for Texas Tech to hit this number and that the odds makers are anticipating a handful of upset losses for the Red Raiders, and an underwhelming season in Lubbock.
Prediction: Texas Tech Red Raiders UNDER 7.5 Wins (-105)