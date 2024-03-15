Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big 12 Championship Semifinal
Many people believe the Big 12 is the best conference in men's college basketball this year and it'll be on full display tonight.
The top four seeds in the tournament have all advanced to the semi-finals. The first of two games will feature a showdown between the top ranked team in the country, Houston, and Texas Tech.
The Cougars ran away with a 77-54 decision when these two teams met in the regular season and Houston enters this game having won 10-straight outings.
Texas Tech vs. Houston odds, spread, and total
Texas Tech vs. Houston betting trends
- Texas Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Texas Tech's last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Houston's last five games
- Houston has won 10-straight games
Texas Tech vs. Houston how to watch
- Date: Friday, March 15
- Game time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Texas Tech record: 23-9 (11-7 in Big 12)
- Houston record: 29-3 (15-3 in Big 12)
Texas Tech vs. Houston key players to watch
Texas Tech
Kerwin Walton: Texas Tech doesn't normally rely on Kerwin Walton's offense as he typically plays a bigger role on defense, but he was the only player that was able to find any level of success against Houston's defense in the previous meeting between these two teams, putting up 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. If he can have another performance like that, Texas Tech will have a shot in this game.
Houston
Jamal Shead: Houston's guard completely torched Texas Tech in the regular season meeting between these two teams, scoring 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting while adding in four rebounds and 10 assists. It was one of the best performance by any member of Houston all season. Can he put up similar numbers today?
Texas Tech vs. Houston prediction and pick
There's no denying Houston is the best defensive team in the country and it's what's going to lead the Cougars on a deep run on the NCAA Tournament. With that being said, their offense gives me a bit of concern when it comes to running away with games against strong competition like Texas Tech.
The Cougars rank just 217th in the country in effective field goal percentage this season, well below the Red Raiders who come in at 64th. That means if they have an off day defensively, they don't have the shooting to make up for it.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech may not be as good on defense as Houston is, but a 106th ranking in defensive efficiency is better than some people expect and it's enough for me to take the points with the Red Raiders in this semifinal showdown.
