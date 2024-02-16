Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 17 (Target Total)
College basketball betting preview, predictions and best bets for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 17.
By Reed Wallach
Iowa State took care of business on the road this week at Cincinnati, which is no easy feat in the grueling Big 12, and now return home to face Texas Tech in an opportuinty to keep pace with Houston at the top of the conference standings.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are fresh off a blowout win against Kansas at home, can the team keep it rolling and make a serious statement at Iowa State? The Cyclones' defense is as good as they come, can the team overwhelm a Red Raiders team that has been fantastic in Big 12 play on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's how we see Sautrday's matchup with our full betting preview:
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 17-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Iowa State is 12-3 ATS at home this season
- Texas Tech is 11-12-1 ATS this season
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in 15 of 24 games
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in seven of eight games as underdogs
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Texas Tech Record: 18-6
- Iowa State Record: 19-5
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Pop Isaacs: If Texas Tech wants to navigate the vaunted Iowa State defense, Isaacs must have a big game. He has been quiet for three straight games, scoring a combined 25 points on 17% shooting, but the sophomore has the ability to get going offensively. He has scored 32 points against BYU and 25 against TCU this season.
Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey: The floor general for the Cyclones that is top five in the country in steal percentage was on point in the team's convincing road win at Cincinnati. Lipsey had 15 points with four assists while dishing out three steals. Overall, Iowa State turned the Bearcats over 25 times in the win behind Lipsey's playmaking on defense.
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Texas Tech's offense is elite, 13th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency as the team doesn't have an exploitable weakness, ranking top 100 in terms of turnover percentage and effective field goal percentage. However, this is a tall order against Iowa State, who turns opponents over at the highest rate in the country, tops in the nation.
The Red Raiders don't play particularly quick and neither do the Cyclones, both teams are bottom half of the country in terms of adjusted tempo and I believe that we see the Red Raiders struggle quite a bit on the road, something that has been the case when the team faces elite competition.
Against top 20 KenPom defenses, Texas Tech has scored more than 70 points once (against a banged up Kansas team on Monday). Other than that, Texas Tech scored 66 points against UCF at honme, 72 against Cincinnati at home, 60 at home against Kansas State and 54 at Houston.
The team is on the road to face the third best defense in KenPom's database, and I believe we see this game dictated by defenses. I'll go under in Saturday's matchup.
