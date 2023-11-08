Texas Tech vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
By Reed Wallach
Kansas continued its fine play on Saturday, winning at Iowa State to continue its ascent up the Big 12 ranks.
The Jayhawks will host a Texas Tech that appears to be on the upswing as the calendar flips to November, taking care of business last Thursday against TCU with Behren Morton looking healthy after suffering a shoulder injury.
The Jayhawks are a small home favorite on Saturday, can the team take care of business or can the Red Raiders compete and fight for bowl eligibility?
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is 0-1 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog
- Kansas is 5-4 ATS this season
- Kansas is 4-1 ATS at home this season
- Kansas is 5-3-1 to the OVER this season
Texas Tech vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 11th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Texas Tech Record: 4-5
- Kansas Record:
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Behren Morton: Morton stepped in for Tyler Shough, but has battled a shoulder injury that appeared to be a nonfactor last Thursday as he returned from missing a game, completing nearly 78% of his passes for 282 yards and three total touchdowns. With renewed arm strength, Morton and the TTU offense are on the rise as we head down the home stretch
Kansas
Jason Bean: The KU offense continues to keep chugging along with Bean under center for the injured Jalon Daniels, top 10 in EPA/Play with a ton of unique schemes to find open guys all over the field. Bean is only completing 60% of his passes with 11 total touchdowns and four interceptions, but he continues to push the ball down the field, averaging nearly nine yards per dropback.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Kansas has been impressive this season, winners of three of four games despite battling some key injuries, but I'm still not sold on this team due in most part to its poor defense that is 120th in EPA/Play this season.
The team will face Texas Tech, who had one of its best offensive showings of the season in one that has been full of poor fourth down variance and injuries, putting up 35 points in the win against TCU. Morton looked healthy and with a threat at quarterback, I expect him to go toe-to-toe with the KU offense that grades out far better over the balance of the season. I believe the health of Morton isn't being factored into this point spread enough.
Both teams should cook on offense, but I believe this will be the last team with the ball situation and the difference isn't all that great between the two teams. Kansas is allowing a shade under six yards per play and can be gashed on the ground, 97th in yards per carry and 107th in explosive rush defense.
I think TTU can keep pace with KU and potentially win this game outright with its offense which is better than its season-long metrics indicate after countless injuries.
