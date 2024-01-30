Texas Tech vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Texas Tech-TCU matchup in college basketball on Tuesday night.
By Reed Wallach
Texas Tech has jumped out to the top of the Big 12 standings under first year head coach Grant McCasland with a burgeoning offense that has gone on the road to beat the likes of Texas and Oklahoma this season.
It won't get any easier for the Red Raiders on Tuesday as the team's Big 12 schedule picks up in Fort Worth against TCU, who is fresh off a triple overtime win at Baylor. There are no games off in this conference and these two will do battle in the midst of a heated race for the top of the conference.
Who has the edge? We got you covered below:
New FanDuel users, sign up below to get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started below.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
TCU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is 10-9 against the spread (ATS) this season
- TCU is 12-8 ATS this season
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in 12 of 19 games this season
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in five of six games as an underdog
Texas Tech vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas Tech Record: 16-3
- TCU Record: 15-5
Texas Tech vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Pop Isaacs: The sophomore guard has upped his level in Big 12 play, scoring 18 or more in four of six games ,including 32 in a comeback win against BYU last week. While he's streaky, Isaacs has lifted the floor of this Texas Tech offense that is shooting 40% as a team from beyond the arc in Big 12 play.
TCU
Jameer Nelson: Son of the former NBA guard, Nelson has been a big part of the Horned Frogs attack after transferring in from Delaware. He is fresh off a 30 point effort against Baylor with four steals. He will check Isaacs on defense and look to create for the Horned Frogs downhill offense as well in hopes of sustaining momentum after a chaotic win over the weekend.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
While many will point to the 5-1 Big 12 start from Texas Tech as somewhat fraudulent, the team is equipped to hang with TCU, and this point spread is a tad inflated in favor of the Horned Frogs, who are off back-to-back road games last week that featured a triple overtime thriller.
TCU's offense is centered around its ability to finish at the rim and clean the glass. While the Red Raiders have struggled at rebounding, the defense is elite at keeping teams out of the paint and playing in the halfcourt.
Texas Tech is allowing the 16th lowest shots at the rim in the country, per ShotQuality and is 44th in points allowed per 100 possessions, which is all TCU wants to do (the team is 330th in 3-point rate). Further, the team is an outstanding transition defense, 111th in points allowed per 100 possessions this season.
Texas Tech can be had on the defensive glass, teams like Houston have had a field day in that regard, but the Texas Tech offense appears to be legitimate, as the team is generating a top third rate of open three's per SQ and converting at a top 15 rate in the country on catch-and-shoot 3s. Further, TCU is owed about a three percent increase in 3-point percentage this season.
These are two strong teams, but I'm inclined to take the points against a TCU team that doesn't generate turnovers and isn't inclined to shoot the Red Raiders out of this game. Texas Tech's run as a top Big 12 team may continue again on Tuesdya night on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!