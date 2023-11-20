Texas Tech vs. Texas Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
Texas is still in the mix for the College Football Playoff and a win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game, but a surging Texas Tech team stands in its way.
The Red Raiders have battled injuries all season, but are at its healthiest in weeks and have won three straight as the team is now bowl eligible. Now, can they play spoiler on the road against Texas, a team that is loaded with talent, but has struggled to win with margin over the course of the season.
Here are the odds and our best bet for this Big 12 regular season finale.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Texas is 5-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas Tech is 1-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Texas has gone UNDER in nine of 11 games this season
- Texas Tech has gone UNDER in seven of 11 games this season
- Texas Tech has gone UNDER in both games as an underdog
Texas Tech vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas Tech Record: 6-5
- Texas Record: 10-1
Texas Tech vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Tahj Brooks: While the Red Raiders have had three different quarterbacks under center this season due to injuries, Brooks has been the consistent threat in this offense, one that is 12th in EPA/Rush on the year. Brooks has ran for 1,343 yards on 243 carries with eight touchdowns on the year.
Texas
Quinn Ewers: Ewers played his second game off a shoulder injury and looked fully healthy, passing for 281 yards with two touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes. Without Jonathon Brooks for the rest of the year at running back, more will fall on Ewers shoulders as the team looks to make a College Football Playoff appearance for the first time.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Texas has had trouble separating from opponents this season. While the team is 10-1 on the year and the most talented team in the Big 12, the team has typically kept it conservative, going UNDER in nine of 11 games as a favorite. That's a signal to me that in games that Texas is expected to win by margin are typically lower scoring as the team suffocates its opponent.
Now, the team faces a Texas Tech team that is tough to get a rating on because of the quarterback injuries, yet have only been an underdog twice this season. The team has an elite running back that is playing behind an elite offensive line that has allowed only 44 tackles for loss this season and is top 30 in offensive line yards to battle with Texas' defensive line.
I believe the Red Raiders can be frisky on the road against a Texas team that needs to win, but doesn't need to gain many style points with an eye on the Big 12 title game next week.
Take Texas Tech to hang around and cover the two touchdown spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
