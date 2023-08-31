Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
Target the total in this Week 1 matchup.
By Reed Wallach
Texas Tech's high powered offense starts its season on the road against Wyoming in Week 1 action.
The Red Raiders will look to build on an incredible first season under head coach Joey McGuire against a Mountain West foe in Wyoming. TTU played at the fastest tempo in the country last season and went for more fourth downs than any team in the nation.
Will that be enough to overwhelm Wyoming? Let's check out the odds:
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread and Total
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Texas Tech went 7-5 against the spread (ATS) last season
- Texas Tech went OVER in eight of 12 games
- Wyoming went 6-6 ATS last season
- Wyoming went UNDER in five of 12 games last season
- Wyoming went 3-1 ATS as a double digit underdog last season
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 2nd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texas Tech Record: 0-0
- Wyoming Record: 0-0
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Key Players to Watch
Texas Tech
Tyler Shough: Shough has played in the past four seasons, but never a full year. He'll enter the season healthy after finsihing the season with a bowl win against Ole Miss. Can he stay on the field and anchor this TTU frenetic offense? He completed less than 60% of passes with a seven-to-four touchdown-to-interception ratio in seven appearances last season. For the Red Raiders to compete in the Big 12, the former Oregon quarterback needs to stay healthy and be more consistent.
Wyoming
Easton Gibbs: The middle linebacker is off 121 tackles last season for a rock solid Wyoming defense that graded out 41st in success rate last season and will try to slow down this TTU offense that played really fast but wasn't all that successful down-to-down, 62nd in success rate. Wyoming's offense is limited, Gibbs and the D will need to show up to stay within striking distance.
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Prediction and Pick
It's worth noting that Texas Tech has a ranked foe on deck in Oregon, which I can see driving the decision making in this game.
I'm not as high on the Red Raiders this season, but there's a crazy talent gap between these two teams. Wyoming may have a stout defense, as noted above, with 13 of 16 players that saw 250 or more snaps back, but the offense is putrid. The team was outside the top 100 in terms of EPA/Play and was bottom 10 in passing success rate last season.
I believe Texas Tech will impose its will on this one and try to speed up the Cowboys with it's size advantage on the defensive line, but this game is ripe to slow down a ton in the second half.
Wyoming's inept offense will keep this total low, but I envision McGuire pulls his starters earlier than expected and the team goes super vanilla in order of getting out of Larmie with a win and stay as healthy as possible ahead of the Oregon game.
I believe the under is the way to play this one with Texas Tech likely covering, but also slowing this game down and giving Wyoming chances to get a backdoor cover in.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!