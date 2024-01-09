Texas vs. Cincinnati: Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 9
UC is coming off a road upset of BYU while Texas is hitting the road for just the second time this season. Who will win the first-ever regular-season matchup between the new Big 12 rivals?
One of the Big 12 Conference’s new rivalries begins at Fifth Third Arena Tuesday night as the University of Cincinnati hosts the University of Texas. It’s the first-ever regular-season matchup between the two storied programs, which met in the NCAA Tournament in 1963 and 2012 (both UC victories).
This matchup features a pair of the many NCAA Tournament contenders in the Big 12. No. 25 Texas dropped five spots in the latest AP poll after having its five-game winning streak snapped in the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech.
Cincinnati is coming off the biggest win of the Wes Miller era after beating No. 12 BYU on the road to kick off conference play.
Texas vs. Cincinnati odds, spread and total
Texas vs. Cincinnati how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- How to watch (TV): Big 12 Now, ESPN+
- Texas record: 11-3 (0-1 Big 12)
- Cincinnati record: 12-2 (1-0 Big 12)
Texas vs. Cincinnati injury reports
Texas injury report
- No injuries to report
Cincinnati injury report
- CJ Fredrick (hamstring): out
Texas vs. Cincinnati key players to watch
Texas Longhorns
Dillon Mitchell: The sophomore forward is shooting nearly 60% from the field his season and is coming off his fourth double-double in the last six games after a 16-point, 11-rebound effort against Texas Tech. Mitchell, the Longhorns’ leading rebounder (9.4 per game), will need to have a strong game on the glass against a UC team that ranks ninth in the nation in offensive rebounding.
Cincinnati Bearcats
Jizzle James: The freshman has come off the bench and delivered in a big way this season. In Saturday’s upset of BYU, James had 12 points in 13 minutes to go with 3 rebounds. UC is 5-1 when James scores in double figures this season and the backcourt could use a boost with guard CJ Fredrick out with a hamstring injury.
Aziz Bandaogo: The 7-footer missed three games due to a back injury before returning on Saturday. In 22 minutes against BYU, Bandaogo turned in a third straight double-double with 11 rebounds and a season-high 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Texas vs. Cincinnati prediction and pick
Texas is going on the road for just the second time this season. In its only previous away game, the Longhorns were blown out by No. 11 Marquette, 86-65.
UC is riding high after defeating a ranked team for the first time since Nov. 22, 2021.
According to KenPom, UC is ranked No. 25 in adjusted defensive efficiency and will host a Texas squad that ranks 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency. While Texas is in a good position to bounce back, UC will have the home-court advantage where defenses thrive against a Texas team that ranks 217th in the country in adjusted tempo. Take the under.
