Texas vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 23 (Back the Sooners)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Texas-Oklahoma.
Texas has fallen out of the AP Top 25 as the Big 12 continues to be a gauntlet on a nightly basis. The Longhorns were 11-2 in non-conference play, but have started 2-3 in Big 12 action. Texas’ five conference contests have been decided by an average of 4.2 points per game, with close losses to West Virginia, UCF and Texas Tech. Texas did beat No. 9 Baylor at home to gain some momentum heading into this matchup, the second of three straight against a ranked team.
Oklahoma’s five conference clashes have been decided by 9.4 points per game, including two (a loss to Kansas and win over West Virginia) decided by double figures. The Sooners moved up four spots to No. 11 in the newest AP Poll after a 69-65 road win over Cincinnati on Saturday. Will the Big 12 continue to produce tight games or can Oklahoma get margin as a favorite on Tuesday in Norman?
Here’s a betting preview for the Big 12 matchup and a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, spread and total
Texas vs. Oklahoma betting trends
- Texas is 5-13 ATS this season
- Oklahoma is 11-7 ATS this season
- Texas is 1-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- Oklahoma is 9-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-8 in Texas games this season
- The OVER is 9-9 in Oklahoma games this season
Texas vs. Oklahoma how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas record: 13-5 (2-3 Big 12)
- Oklahoma record: 15-3 (3-2 Big 12)
Texas vs. Oklahoma key players to watch
Texas
Max Abmas: The addition of Abmas to the Texas backcourt through the transfer portal gave the Longhorns’ offense more firepower. Abmas, who scored over 2,500 points in four years at Oral Roberts, is third in the Big 12 in scoring at 17.7 points per game and is top-10 in the league in assists. Abmas had 15 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in the win over No. 9 Baylor. He’s hit at least three 3-pointers in all five Big 12 games.
Oklahoma
Javian McCollum: The junior guard has been a huge addition to the Sooners this season through the transfer portal after spending two seasons at Sienna. McCollum is averaging 14.9 points per game and shooting a career-high 52.8% from inside the arc and 93% from the free-throw line. McCollum is averaging 15.6 points in Big 12 play and is coming off a 16-point, six-rebound performance in the Sooners’ road win over Cincinnati.
Texas vs. Oklahoma prediction and pick
Oklahoma has not been a friendly host this season as the Sooners’ No. 17 defense in KenPom has held its last three opponents inside the Lloyd Noble Center to 41.2% shooting (68-of-165) and 29.7% from beyond the arc (19-of-64).
Oklahoma is 3-0 in that stretch and its only home loss this season was to No. 3 North Carolina before Christmas. The Sooners’ defense is No. 10 in effective field goal percentage and No. 6 at defending the 3-point ball. Texas’ offense is top-50 in effective field goal percentage, three-point shooting and from inside the arc, but the Longhorns have struggled to protect the rock, ranking No. 201 in turnover percentage.
Oklahoma’s offense has had the same struggle, with the No. 256 turnover percentage and the Longhorns’ defense, which is ranked No. 76 overall, is No. 71 in creating turnovers. Texas also boasts top-50 metrics in defending 2-point shots and block percentage with strong play in the frontcourt behind forwards Dylan Disu, Dillon Mitchell and Kadin Shedrick.
Oklahoma has all the momentum as it inches closer to a top-10 ranking. The Sooners should pull away late behind the energy of its home crowd on a nationally-televised contest. Oklahoma’s defense will set the tone against a Texas team that has been outscored by 23 points in three away games (1-2).
Lay it with the Sooners.
Pick: Oklahoma -3.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.