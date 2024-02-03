Texas vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb.3
By Reed Wallach
Texas travels across the Lone Star State to take on a surging TCU team on the heels of three straight wins.
The Horned Frogs have been rolling over the better part of a week, winning at Baylor in triple overtime and disposing of Big 12 contender Texas Tech at home. The team now hosts the Longhorns, who will look to score a signature road win after coming up just short at home against Houston.
How should we handicap this matchup? We got you covered with everything you need to know for this Big 12 showdown.
Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
TCU vs. Texas Betting Trends
- TCU is 13-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas is 7-14 ATS this season
- Texas is 2-4 ATS on the road this season
- Texas has gone OVER in four of six games as an underdog this season
Texas vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 3rd
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas Record: 14-7
- TCU Record: 16-5
Texas vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Texas
Max Abmas: Abmas scored 20 against Houston, just over his season long average of nearly 18 points per game, but will face another stiff test against TCU's defense. Can Abmas find answers to keep pace on the road?
TCU
Jameeer Nelson Jr.: Nelson has had massive moments on offense, including 30 points against Baylor, but it's his defense that has been huge for this Horned Frogs team, generating two or more steals in five of eight conference games this season. On the year, he's averaging 11 points and three assists.
Texas vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
TCU kept rolling on Tuesday, covering as four point favorites against Texas Tech (after opening north of five), and I like the Horned Frogs to keep it going in Fort Worth on Saturday.
While Texas has done a good job of limiting transition opportunities, the team is 310th in opponent transition rate, but you can score on the Longhorns in the open court, who are 268th in points allowed per possession in transition, per ShotQuality. Further, the team is 310th in points allowed per possession at the rim. Both keys to the TCU offense.
TCU wants to run and get inside. The team is top 40 in rim rate, finishing at a top 20 clip and can dominate Texas on the defensive glass, where the Longhorns rank 198th in the country. TCU is top 20 in the nation in offensive rebounding rate.
I believe at home the Horned Frogs can dictate the terms of this game and win on the interior as this has been a Texas team that plays far worse on the road, ranking 303rd in Haslametrics away from home rating.
I'll lay it with TCU at home.
Track Reed's bets here!