Texas vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (TTU Injuries Help Determine Bet)
By Reed Wallach
Texas Tech has been battling injuries, but will still hope to remain in good standing in the nation's best conference, the Big 12.
The Red Raiders will wait to see if either Chance McMillian, the team's floor spacing wing, and big man Warren Washington will be available ahead of the team's rivalry matchup against Texas on Tuesday night. Texas Tech stunned Texas back in the Big 12 opener in early January, 78-67, how should we handicap the rematch?
Let's break it all down and dish out a best bet with an eye on the Red Raiders' injury report.
Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Texas is 9-18 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Texas Tech is 11-15-1 ATS this season
- Texas is 3-6 ATS on the road this season
- Texas Tech has gone OVER in 17 of 27 games this season
Texas vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 27th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Record: 17-10
- Texas Tech Record: 19-8
Texas vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
Texas
Dylan Disu: Disu is off one of his worst games of the season, scoring only eight points with three turnovers as he dealt with a ton of foul trouble. Can he bounce back against Texas Tech, who is dealing with injuries down low to big man Warren Washington? He struggled in the first meeting, also mired in foul trouble, scoring only nine points with four fouls. Will Disu find his form this time around?
Texas Tech
Pop Isaacs: With McMillian and Washington banged up, more pressure is on Isaacs than ever before. The energetic point guard scored 21 points in the Red Raiders win at Texas last month, but has since hit a slump from beyond the arc, failing to make more than one in five straight games. Will it get easier at home?
Texas vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Injuries are playing a role in this betting market as we await word if the Red Raiders will have two starters available in McMillian, who missed Saturday's game with a sore hip, and Washington, who returned on Saturday but was hobbled all game after missing two straight with a foot injury.
As of now, both are game-time decisions.
In any event, it's Texas Tech or pass for me in this game. The Longhorns are over-reliant on its three-point shooting to offset some of its turnover issues on offense. Texas is shooting nearly 37% from beyond the arc but is turning it over at the ninth-highest rate in the league. The Longhorns are 310th in shots at the rim this season, where the Red Raiders can be vulnerable with Washington limited by injury.
However, if Texas Tech can stop dribble penetration, this can become a three-point contest where I don't trust the Longhorns to hold up on the road.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders offense should be able to navigate Texas' defense that is due some harsh regression. The visitors are one of the worst defenses in the country at protecting the rim, 326th in points per possession allowed according to ShotQuality. Further, the team is due a seven percent increase in opponents' field goal percentage at the rim, so it may only get worse for UT.
Texas Tech has been a pleasant surprise on offense in Big 12 play, second in effective field goal percentage and turnover rate. The team has a steady diet of shots from all over the floor and should relish getting back home to Lubbock after a tough loss at UCF, one of the best defenses in the league.
I'm going to wait for clarity on the TTU injury eport, and lay it with the home favorite, even if the number steams up to -4.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!