Texas vs. Washington Opening Odds, Spread and Total: Longhorns Expected to Win in Shootout
College Football Playoff Odds: Texas enters Sugar Bowl as favorites against Washington in the CFP Semifinals.
By Reed Wallach
Texas punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff with a Big 12 Championship win against Oklahoma State, appearing for the first time in the CFP as the No. 3 seed.
The Longhorns are favored over the No. 2 seed and undefeated Washington Huskies, who won the PAC-12 Championship against heavily favored Oregon. Both offenses bolster elite passing games that can lead to a ton of explosive plays on the fast track of the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Texas may have one loss on the season, but the team is rated ahead of Washington, laying more than a field goal in a rematch of last year's Alamo Bowl, which Washington won 27-20.
The Longhorns defense has been dominant in Big 12 play, but the defense has been vulnerable against the pass, outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense. That could be an avenue for success for Washington, who has arguably the best passing offense in the country with Michael Penix Jr. passing for a national high 4,218 yards this season.
Meanwhile, Texas' offense is well balanced and has plenty of playmakers around quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Washington defense has been resilient all season, but the team is outside the top 100 in success rate and 66th in yards per play allowed.
Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Washington: +4.5
- Texas: -4.5
Moneyline:
- Washington: +142
- Texas: -172
Total: 63.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.