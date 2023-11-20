Thanksgiving Day NFL Games: Odds, Breakdown for Every Matchup
Breaking down the odds for every single NFL game on Thanksgiving Day.
By Peter Dewey
Is there anything better than Thanksgiving Day Football?
Sitting down and having a nice meal while getting to watch some football, placing some bets, and rooting for your fantasy players is about as American as a holiday can get.
So, who is playing this Thursday?
The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in the early window, followed by a 4:30 p.m. matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.
That all leads up to a huge NFC West clash on Thursday night between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. We have the odds for each matchup to help you get ready to bet on the Thanksgiving action.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit has lost six straight games on Thanksgiving, but this could be the season that changes.
This is a favorable matchup for the NFC North-leading Lions, who are one of the best teams in the NFL record wise this season.
Green Bay has struggled in Year 1 of the Jordan Love experience, and the Lions already beat the Packers by 14 points at Lambeau Field earlier this season.
They have opened as seven-point favorites in Week 12 against Green Bay.
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
The Dallas Cowboys are quietly playing some of the best football in the NFL this season, but this game may be all about points.
Oddsmakers are heavily favoring Dallas against the Washington Commanders, but Sam Howell has been pretty damn good, as he entered Week 11 leading the NFL in passing yards.
I wouldn't be shocked to see these teams play a high-scoring game, as Dak Prescott has also been on fire as of late.
This afternoon game should have plenty of fireworks.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
This is the most important Thanksgiving matchup, as it could end up playing a major role in who wins the NFC West.
The 49ers and Seahawks have flipped back and forth the last few weeks with the lead, but Seattle could make a statement at home by pulling off an upset win.
Oddsmakers have favored the 49ers by five -- on the road -- in the opening odds for the nightcap to the holiday.
