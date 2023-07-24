The Amundi Evian Championship betting preview: Odds, predictions and best bets
Breaking down the best bets for The Amundi Evian Championship.
The men's golf major championships are all wrapped up for the 2023 season, but we still have two remaining on the women's calendar.
The first of which is this week's Amundi Evian Championship, which has been controversially titled a major championship since 2013, but it's a major championship nonetheless.
Brooke Henderson is the defending champion of the event, winning it in 2022 by a final score of 17-under par. It has been hosted at Evian Rosort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains in France for its entire duration.
Let's take a look at the top 15 odds to win this weekend's major and then I'll break down my top three picks to win.
Odds to Win the Amundi Evian Championship
The odds listed below are via BetRivers Sportsbook.
- Hyo Joo Kim +1100
- Xiyu Lin +1600
- Jin Young Ko +1800
- Nelly Korda +2000
- Leona Maguire +2200
- Atthaya Thitikul +2200
- Rose Zhang +2200
- Minjee Lee +2500
- Ayaka Furue +2800
- Charley Hull +2800
- Nasa Hataoka +3300
- Jiyai Shin +3300
- Allisen Corpuz +3300
- Carlota Ciganda +3300
- Linn Grant +3300
Picks to Win the Evian Championship
Rose Zhang +2200
The Rose Zhang hype got a little bit out of control when she won in her pro debut, going as far as setting her as the betting favorite at the U.S. Open. Things have settled down a bit, and now she's back at a price we can bet at 22/1.
She has actually competed at this event twice already, both as an amateur, so she has experience at this track and won't find anything new to her.
Outside of all golfers who have competed in at least two events, Zhang is already second in total strokes gained on the LPGA at 2.12, behind only tournament favorite, Hyo Joo Kim.
Give me Rose to capture her first major at 22/1.
Minjee Lee +2500
I've bet on Minjee Lee a few times already this season to no avail, but I think she's continually mispriced by oddsmakers and she seems to be rounding into form ahead of this week's event. He has improved in each of her last three starts going 20th, 13th, then 7th at the Dana Open.
Lee is second on the LPGA in strokes gained: tee-to-green, gaining 2.08 per round. Her putting struggles have cost her at times this season, but now she returns to an event she just won back in 2021.
I think there's great value on her at 25/1 to win the Evian for the second time in three years.
Miyuu Yamashita +4500
My dark horse bet of the week is Japanese phenom, Miyuu Yamashita. If you haven't heard her name, it's because she's been dominating the LPGA of Japan.
At just 21 years old, she already has 10 (!!) wins over on the LPGA of Japan Tour and now enters this week as the 23rd ranked player in the world. There's no question that she can dominate in Asia, but the ruling is still out if she can translate that success to the top tournaments in the world.
She did finish 13th at last year's Women's British Open but missed the cut at the Women's U.S. Open a few weeks back.
Still, I can't pass up betting on a young phenom at 45/1. If she brings her "A" game this week, she's going to be in contention on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change