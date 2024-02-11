The Biggest Bet on the Chiefs to Win Super Bowl 58 Was Just Placed
We are just hours away from kickoff at Super Bowl 58 and the largest reported bet on the Chiefs was just placed at Caesars Sportsbook.
According to Todd Dewey, a $200k bet on the Chiefs to upset the 49ers in the Super Bowl has just come in, making it the largest bet backing Kansas City to date.
It's not the largest overall bet to date. That title is owned by the bettor who wagered $1 million on the 49ers to win the big game at -120 odds.
We are just hours away from opening kickoff so let's take a look at the latest odds.
Super Bowl 58 odds and total
The Chiefs are currently listed as 1.5-point underdogs with just hours to go before the game begins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.