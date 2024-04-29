The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Picks, Predictions, and Odds (Who Will win at TPC Craig Ranch?)
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on this week's PGA Tour event, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
The PGA Tour's May schedule begins this week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, at TPC Craig Ranch.
There's no getting around this week's field is an ugly one. With next week's Wells Fargo Championship set to be a signature event and the PGA Championship the week after, this is the perfect opportunity for top golfers to take a week off in preparation for the second major of the year.
Let's break down everything you need to know to bet on this event including my three best bets to win.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds
CJ Cup Byron Nelson how to watch
- Thursday: 4 pm - 7 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4 pm - 7 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 pm - 3 pm EST (Golf Channel), 3 pm - 6 pm EST (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 pm - 3 pm EST (Golf Channel), 3 pm - 6 pm EST (CBS)
CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse
- Date: Thursday, May 2 - Sunday, May 5
- Purse: $9.5 million ($1.71 to winner)
- Defending champion: Jason Day
CJ Cup Byron Nelson notable golfers
Jason Day: The Australian won his first event in five years when he captured the AT&T Byron Nelson for the second time last season. He fell out of form in March but a T18 at the RBC Heritage last month could be a positive sign that he'll be in a position to win this event for the third time this weekend.
Jordan Spieth: Entering as the betting favorite Jordan Spieth has finished inside the top 10 in both times he competed at TPC Craig Ranch includeing a runner-up finish here in 2022. He desperately needs to find some form and maybe he can do so at a course he's comfortable playing at.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson best bets
Alex Noren +2500
TPC Craig Ranch has no defining features. It's the most average of average courses and it's usually won by whoever has the hottest putter on the weekend. For that reason, we're throwing course fit out the window and focusing solely on course history, recent form, and this year's statistics.
Despite Jordan Spieth being the betting favorite, it's Alex Noren who leads the field in total strokes gained this season. He has played some unbelievable golf and posted four-straight top 20 finishes in individual events. Statistically, he's been the best golfer in the field this season which makes him an obvious bet to make at 25/1.
Taylor Montgomery +12500
Taylor Montgomery finished 50th in this event last year but if you do some digging you'll find out he won a Q-School event at this course all the way back in 2019. That's enough to convince me that he knows how to get the job done at TPC Craig Ranch.
His form has been abysmal in recent starts, missing the cut in three of his four events since finishing T11 at The Players, but he enters this week's event leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. I don't often use putting as a reason to bet on a golfer, but if this ends up being a putting contest every year, it wouldn't hurt to bet on the best one at 125/1.
Alexander Bjork +17500
We're going to follow the above strategy of betting on a good putter and take a shot on Alexander Bjork, who is listed at 175/1 to win this week. He's third on Tour in strokes gained: putting
Bjork has had some solid starts this season, including a T11 at The American Express, but hasn't competed since the Valero Texas Open at the beginning of April when he posted a T33 finish. Hopefully some time off has sharpened his game and he comes into this week firing at pins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
