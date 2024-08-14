The FedEx Power Rankings: Ten Golfers Not Named Scheffler, Schauffele, or McIlroy
By Todd Moser
Last week: I now know how Jean Van De Velde bettors feel after he blew a three-shot lead on 18 at the 1999 Open Championship. Our +7500 longshot Max Greyserman was sitting pretty with a four-shot lead with five holes to play, and we all saw what happened. I’m still not over it. But we must press on.
This week start the PGA Tour playoffs which now begin at the TPC Southwinds course in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. I’m doing a little something different this week. We all know The Big Three who are certain to contend. I decided to give you 10 others who I feel have a legit shot this week based on recent form and course history.
One other note, I had Hideki Matsuyama at number seven but learned of his team and caddie’s robbery story. That’s too much of a distraction for me.
2024 FedEx Cup St. Jude Power Rankings
The Big Three
For full disclosure, I’ll comment on 'The Big Three' of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.
None of the three have a particularly good record at TPC Southwinds. Scottie Scheffler (+350) has played four times finishing T-31, missed cut, T-43, and T-4 in the past four years. Xander Schauffele (+800) has played six times missing the cut twice and a top finish of only T-16 in 2021. Rory McIlroy (+1000) has played the best of the three. He has two Top 10s including a T-3 last year, but besides that, his best finish is a T-31.
The FedEx St. Jude Power Rankings Excluding The Big Three
10. Shane Lowry +5000
Lowry has been consistent for most of the year. He has six Top 10s including a win with Rory McIlroy at the Zurich Classic. His best finish at this event is a T-6 in 2020.
9. Sam Burns +5000
Burns has had a busy summer being a new dad and hasn’t exactly played up to his standards. When you look at his finish at The Open, you see a T-31 but don’t forget, he played in the final group before shooting an 80. He has played this event four times with his best finish coming in 2022 with a T-20.
8. Tom Kim +3300
Unfortunately for Kim, he’s headed to mandatory three-year military service unless he gets an invite and wins the Asian Open. He fought hard to get a medal at the Olympics which would have given him an exemption from the military service. He finished solo eighth and was in tears afterward. It might be hard to rebound after that, but he’s been a frequent contender this year. He has two starts here and finished T-24 last year and T-13 in 2022.
7. Wyndham Clark +5000
I’m not a huge fan of Clark’s slow play and peculiar attitude on the course, but he’s a sneaky good pick this week. He flashed some good play at the Olympics after a forgettable opening round 75. Rounds of 68-65-65 pushed him to a T-14 finish. He’s played this event twice finishing T-26 and T-28.
Conners has four Top 10s this year including a T-9 in his last event at the Paris Olympics. He finished T-6 here last year and T-8 in 2021. Conners is another one of those frequent contenders, but he’s yet to register a win this year.
5. Collin Morikawa +1200
Morikawa is battling Tommy Fleetwood (see below) for the bridesmaid crown. He has six Top 5s this year. All missed opportunities to win because of a dreadful final round scoring average ranking of 123rd. He’s played well here the past two years finishing T-13 and T-5.
4. Patrick Cantlay +2500
2024 has been a lost year for Cantlay. Sure, he has two thirds and four Top 10s this year but zero wins. He’s only played three times this summer. He finished T-3 at the US Open, T-5 at the Travelers, and T-25 at the Open Championship. Last year he finished solo second at this event. In addition, he has finished in the Top 12 four other times. Maybe this is the breakthrough week for Cantlay.
3. Tommy Fleetwood +2200
The king of bridesmaids, Fleetwood comes into the event coming off yet another runner up finish. He picked up the silver medal in the Paris Olympics. Last year at this event, he finished T-3 so expect him to contend on Sunday. Perhaps his final round success at the Olympics will rub off this on him this week.
2. Billy Horschel +4500
Last week, I picked BillyHo to win. He fired a 62 in the opening round, but a third round 71 derailed his chances where he ultimately finished T-7. I came close to picking him again this week. He’s playing some of the best golf of his career. He seems to like the playoffs. He won the FedEx Cup in 2014. His best finish here is a T-3 in 2018.
1. Tony Finau +3300
For the third time in 33 weeks, I’m picking Finau to win. I like it when guys are flying under the radar. He might be THE horse for course this week. He won the event in 2021, finished solo second in 2018, and finished T-5 in 2022. He played pretty well in his last event with T-12 at the 3M, and prior to that he has three Top 10s out of four events.
Longshot Plays at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Besides winning, there’s another motivation this week and that is to either stay or get into the Top 50 to be able to play next week. I think these guys (current rank indicated) will have that extra motivation.
Max Greyserman (47th) +9000
I am going back to the well despite that heartbreaker last week. We’ve backed Greyserman twice this year, and he’s finished runner up both times.
Robert MacIntyre (17th) +9000
Let me get this straight. This guy has two wins in his last seven events, and he is +9000? Sign me up.
Justin Rose (55th) +10000
“Rosie” needs a good week to advance in the playoffs. Last week, his chip in attempt on the 36th hole spun out resulting in a missed cut. He played well at The Open finishing T-2. Also, he has four Top 10s at TPC Southwinds, so look for him to contend.
Cam Davis (44th) +10000
We had Davis on our list last week, but he played poorly and missed the cut. He’s now in the precarious 44th slot and needs a good week to play next week. He has a T-5 finish last year here and a T-13 in 2022. I think he can rebound this week.
Victor Perez (70th) +12500
Perez might be my favorite longshot this week.He’s coming off a brilliant performance at the Paris Olympics finishing fourth, and last week he fought to hang on to the last playoff spot. I think he will grind his way into the Top 50. I like his f
