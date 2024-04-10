The Masters Finishing Positions Best Bets (Top 10, Top 20 and Top 30 Picks)
The players to back at Augusta National in the first major of the 2024 season.
It’s time for another edition of perhaps the greatest golf tournament in the world, the Masters. Each year in Augusta, Georgia, the azaleas bloom to remind us that spring is once again here. With it, an annual rebirth of the greatest golfers in the world looking to track down the coveted green jacket.
The 2024 field will consist of 89 players. All will begin the week with two full rounds followed by the cut line, which shrinks down to the top 50 players and ties after Friday’s second round action.
With so much talent on display, the best method of attack is finishing positions.
Best Finishing Positions Bets for The Masters
- Xander Schauffele Top 10
- Patrick Cantlay Top 20
- Min Woo Lee Top 30
Xander Schauffele Top 10
Xander Schauffele is one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour this season. He has notched six top 10 finishes in just eight events played. In three of his previous four starts: T-4 at the Genesis Invitational, T-2 at the Players, T-5 at the Valspar. Schauffele enters right behind Scottie Scheffler in scoring average (69.9) and second in total strokes gained (1.934).
Looking at Augusta National, this place has treated him very well as he has a pair of top 10 finishes to his name, including a T-2 in 2019. In three of those starts, he also fell within the top 25. Xander looks rather comfortable on this course and is able to play some of his better golf in this opening major.
He is so due to win the big one and while we say that every year, 2024 feels like a time for Xander to finally break through and end the drought. His history is consistent in Augusta and I’m not going to back away from it.
When you’re hot, you’re hot.
I believe Schauffele notches another top 10 finish to kick off the major season.
Patrick Cantlay Top 20
It’s been somewhat of a rocky road to open the 2024 campaign for Patrick Cantlay. Just one top 10 finish in seven events played so far this season, he has yet to chase the top of the leaderboards to this point. The best point was at the Genesis Invitational in January, finishing tied for fourth.
He has the ability to drive the ball well, ranking 72nd in strokes gained off the tee (0.19) and a 296.6 yard average in driving distance, all drives (45th). His lag putting has always been a strength as he’s 57th in strokes gained putting (0.26). If the putter shows up, Cantlay will be in the mix on the weekend.
I’m personally a huge fan of this play due to some of the added value here. This is plus money at most books right now. Cantlay has taken a stretch of time off, last competing at The Players Championship now four weeks ago.
I believe that extra rest will benefit him entering Augusta this time around and he starts to get his mojo back.
Min Woo Lee Top 30
Min Woo Lee is a flier that I am keeping my eye on at Augusta this week. The 25-year old Australian has been piecing together some decent results on the PGA Tour to this point of the season and I expect him to make a little noise in just his third Masters appearance.
He finished T-14 in the 2022 edition of the tournament and was cut last year.
He has been able to make 6/7 cuts on the Tour this season with his best result coming at the Cognizant Classic in the end of February, finishing tied for 2nd behind ultimate winner Austin Eckroat. Lee is an exceptional player off the tee, 13th in strokes gained (0.528) and 17th in driving distance (308.1).
He mightily struggles on his approach shots, perhaps his ultimate weakness. His greens in regulation percentage is a subpar 63.64 percent, placing him 137th on Tour.
Around the green certainly hurts him as his proximity to the hole is an average of 39 feet, 11 inches (142nd). If Min Woo can at least be accurate off the tee, he will be in a better situation to set himself up. Golf brings with it a lot of surprises too, so at any given week you can get going. That will be the mentality of Lee as he plays Augusta once again.
Note: Odds are subject to change.