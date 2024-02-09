The Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Player Prop You Need In Your Life
Patrick Mahomes has been nearly flawless in the playoffs thus far, and it should continue on Super Bowl Sunday.
With a victory on Sunday Patrick Mahomes would tie Troy Aikman with three Super Bowl wins, which is only below Tom Brady (7), Terry Bradshaw (4) and Joe Montana (4). We are truly witnessing history.
Mahomes has been nearly flawless during this postseason run. He has yet to turn the ball over, in fact he has yet to have a single turnover-worthy play and has only been sacked twice.
During the regular season he had a career high 14 interceptions and tied a career high with 17 turnovers overall. However, as we have become accustomed to, he has flipped a switch when the playoffs start.
How can we cash in on a Mahomes player prop on Sunday? Here's my favorite one based on his recent form. You can play this at FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving all new users $200 in bonus bets when they follow the link below and win their first wager of just $5! Get started now.
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl 58 Player Prop to Bet
Patrick Mahomes UNDER 0.5 Interceptions
In the regular season Mahomes threw a pick in 11 of 16 games.
However, In his postseason career he has only thrown one in 4 of 17 games.
Mahomes has gone six straight playoff games without throwing an interception.
It's worth noting that Kadarius Toney being inactive the last three games certainly hasn't hurt this Mahomes streak. I would be shocked if he's not inactive yet again come Sunday. Plays like this will lose trust incredibly quick:
Toney not being active is one of the many reasons Mahomes hasn't thrown an interception during this run.
Head coach Andy Reid has also become more selective in calling passing plays. Isiah Pacheco has had a career high in carries (24) in two of the three playoff games this season, and it could grow against a 49ers team that is below the league average in defending the run.
When Mahomes has passed this season, it's been underneath. His average depth of target has also dropped, which is huge for interception props. The fewer shots down the field the less chance of an interception. He has dinked and dunked down the field with Kelce and Rice.
This is the perfect recipe for his interception-less streak to continue in the Super Bowl.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.