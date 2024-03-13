The Players Championship First Round Leader Odds and Prediction
Breaking down why Doug Ghim is a great long shot bet to be the first round leader at The Players Championship in 2024
The Players Championship is set to take place this week with the best golfers on the PGA Tour heading to TPC Sawgrass to compete in the unofficial "fifth major", which boasts the largest purse amongst all events on the calendar.
If you want to read my full betting preview, along with my top three picks to win, you can find them here.
In this article, we're going to take a look at first round leader odds. If you're a person who doesn't like to wait all four rounds to find out if your bet is a winner, then these types of bets are for you. Let's take a look at the odds to be leading after Thursday's round and then I'll break down my best bet.
The Players Championship First Round Leader Odds
The Players Championship First Round Leader Prediction
Doug Ghim +9000
We're going to take a stab at a bit of a long shot this week and take Doug Ghim to be the first round leader at The Players Championship at +9000.
Ghim has been quietly playing some fantastic golf. He has finished T16 or better in four-straight starts since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, gaining significant strokes with his approach game in each of them.
Ghim also has a strong history at this event. In 2022, he finished T6 and was in contention on the weekend.
Finally, we want to target someone who has done well in the opening rounds of tournaments this season and Ghim checks that box as well. Heading into this week, he's tied for 12th on the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average alongside Sam Burns at 68.17. So, we have someone who's in great form, has history at the course, and who has done well this season in the opening round. Sounds like a great bet to me.
