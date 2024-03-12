The Players Championship Hole in One Odds and History (Will Someone Record an Ace on the Island Green?)
Breaking down the history of the hole in one at the Players Championship iconic 17th hole
The PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for one of the most iconic events in golf, the Players Championship.
One of the main reasons why it's such an iconic tournament is it's home to the famous Island Green on the 17th hole. Tournaments have been won and lost on the 17th hole and it's one of the most intimidating shots in golf, especially with the pressure of contending on a golfer's shoulders.
In this article, I'm going to break down the history of holes in one at this event as well as the odds for one to happen in the 2024 edition of the tournament.
The Players Championship Hole in One History
The event has been held at TPC Sawgrass since 1982, so we'll only count the holes in one that happened in 1982 or later:
- Hayden Buckley - 2023*
- Alex Smalley - 2023*
- Aaron Rai - 2023*
- Shane Lowry - 2022*
- Viktor Hovland - 2022
- Denny McCarthy - 2021
- Brendon Todd - 2021
- Seamus Power - 2019
- Sungjae Im - 2019
- Ryan Moore - 2019*
- Sergio Garcia - 2017*
- Will Wilcox - 2016*
- Chris Stroud - 2013
- Michael Thompson - 2013
- Robert Garrigus - 2008
- Justin Leonard - 2006
- Henrik Stenson - 2006
- Jesper Parnevik - 2006
- Fred Couples - 2006, 1997*
- José María Olazábal - 2004
- Miguel Angel Jiménez - 2002*
- Craig Stadler - 2002
- Chris DiMarco - 2001
- Ted Tryba - 2000
- Joe Ozaki - 2000
- Paul Azinger - 2000*
- Joey Sindelar - 1999*
- Bob Friend - 1999
- Mark Brooks -1997
- Jay Don Blake - 1996
- Phil Mickelson - 1995
- Gary Hallberg - 1994
- Russ Cochran - 1994
- Chip Beck - 1992
- Brian Claar -1991*
- Brad Fabel - 1986*
- Jim Gallagher, Jr. - 1986
*hole in one occurred on the 17th hole
The Players Championship Hole in One Odds
Will there be a hole-in-one?
- Yes -165
- No +115
Will there be a hole-in-one on the 17th hole?
- Yes +195
- No -270
Instead of betting the "Yes" for there to be a hole-in-one this tournament at -165, I'm going to get a little bit more aggressive and bet the "Yes" for there to be a hole-in-one specifically on the Island Green at +195.
There have been a total of four holes in one on the 17th hole over the past two seasons with three taking place last year alone. Are they setting the hole up to be in conducive for holes in one? They just might be. At least that's what I'm willing to bet on this week.
