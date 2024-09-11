The Procore Championship Power Rankings: The 10 Best Golfers at Silverado
By Todd Moser
With football season in full swing, there are a handful of diehard golf fans out there interested in the PGA Tour’s Fall Season which begins this week. Typically, most of the big names sit these events out and return for the new season in January. There are exceptions, but historically these events provide opportunities for the lesser-known players to improve their standings, rankings, and future opportunities on Tour.
The Silverado Resort Course in Napa, California has favored local Californians including Sahith Theegala and Max Homa, both of whom are among the favorites this week and are amongst our rankings.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Procore Championship Power Rankings
10. Eric Cole +4000
Cole has four Top 10s this year, three of them in his last seven events. He made the semi-finals of the FedEx Playoffs, so he comes in on good form. In his only appearance in this event, he finished solo fourth last year.
9. Nick Taylor +6600
Here’s a guy who isn’t on good form. He hasn’t finished in the Top 25 in an individual event since March. But hear me out. He did finish T-30 at the Paris Olympics and still qualified for the FedEx Playoffs before bowing out after a 65th place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Taylor does have three Top 10s in this event including a t6 in 2022. But my main reason though for including him in the rankings is motivation. Taylor was a Presidents Cup snub as Canadian Captain Mike Weir failed to pick Taylor for the Cup team which is being held in his native Canada. I think Taylor will want to prove that was not a wise decision by Captain Weir.
8. Maverick McNealy +3000
We are all waiting for this guy to break through with a win especially with a watered-down field. McNealy has played this event five times with a top finish in 2021 in which he finished second. He qualified for the FedEx Playoffs but bowed out after a T-2 at the FedEx St. Jude. Two weeks prior, he nearly won the 3M Open before finishing T-3.
7. Brendon Todd +3300
Here’s another guy who has yet to win on tour but seems to frequently contend in these lesser events. Todd comes into this event on decent form finishing T-22 and T-12 in his last two events. He has played this event twice and finished Top 25 in both starts including a T-9 in 2022.
6. Tom Hoge +3500
“Steady-Eddie” Hoge made it all the way to the Tour Championship ultimately finishing T-29. The week prior he had a good tournament at the BMW with a T-13 finish. He has two Top 20 finishes in this event with his in 2022 when he finished T-12.
5. JJ Spaun +3000
I really thought this would be an under the radar pick, but apparently Spaun is on most experts’ hit list this week. Two reasons are that he’s a native Californian and he’s had some success at this event with a T-11 last year and a T-9 in 2020. Spaun had a nice finish to his season but didn’t qualify for the FedEx Playoffs. In his last two events, he finished T-3 at the Wyndham and T-9 at the 3M.
4. Matt Kuchar +5500
Kuch showed some signs of life as he made his run to qualify for the FedEx Playoffs. He finished T-12 at the Wyndham and T-3 at the 3M but just missed qualifying. He’s had success at this event, too. He finished T-7 last year and T-12 the year before.
3. Wyndham Clark +1200
Clark is one of the heavy favorites this week. He rediscovered his game after the first round at the Olympics ultimately finishing T-14. He followed that up with a T-7 at the FedEx St. Jude, a T-13 at the BMW, and a solo eighth at the Tour Championship. His best finish in this event is a solo 17th in 2019.
2. Sahith Theegala +1100
The defending champion is the favorite to repeat this week. The native Californian also owns a T-6 finish here in 2022 and a T-14 in 2020. He’s coming off a brilliant run at the Tour Championship where he challenged Scottie Scheffler and Colin Morikawa for the win before settling for solo third.
1. Max Homa +2000
This is a bit of a reach pick to win considering how poorly Homa has played recently and for the year in general. He failed to qualify for the Tour Championship by finishing T-33 at the BMW. He has not had a Top 10 result since the Wells Fargo in May. But there are two reasons I’m going out on a limb. The native Californian loves this event. He finished T-7 last year and won the event the prior two years. Also, I think he has a point to prove. I think he wants to validate Presidents Cup Captain Jim Furyk’s picking him for the team which was a surprise to many.
Longshot Plays at The Procore Championship
This week’s pancake bets include two vets and one rookie who could challenge the leaders come Sunday.
Mark Hubbard +6000
Hubbard actually had to Monday qualify to get into this event as he submitted his registration too late. He’s had some nice finishes here finishing inside the Top 21 four out of five times including a T-17 last year. Hubbard’s FedEx Playoff run ended with a T-61 at the FedEx St. Jude.
Neal Shipley +8000
Ohio State rookie Shipley has had a decent showing since turning pro at the US Open. He has two Top 20 finishes including a T-6 at the ISCO. He’s been playing on the PGA Tour Americas Tour where he has recently finished T-2 and solo third.
Charley Hoffman +9000
This is a ‘guy I’m betting on that you shouldn’t” pick. Good time Charley missed the FedEx Playoffs. Winning the Wyndham was his only shot, and he gave it a decent run before finishing T-12. Two events prior he finished T-8 at the Barracuda. His best finish here is a T-22 in 2021 but has missed the cut three times. I like Charley as a longshot because he normally plays well in his native state of California.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.