The RBC Heritage Power Rankings: The 10 Best Golfers to Bet on at Harbour Town
Power Ranking the best golfers to bet on at this week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.
By Todd Moser
Last week, Scottie Scheffler gave us our fourth outright winner in 14 weeks.
This week is the traditional post-Masters tournament on the PGA Tour, but there is a big change to that tradition. The RBC Heritage is now a Signature Event which means a limited field, no cut, and a $20 million purse.
That means a top-heavy field, including Masters champ Scheffler. The big question for me this week is: which player can avoid the Masters hangover?
For my picks, I’m figuring any of the contenders who were in the heat of battle won’t have much left this week. That is, except for one.
The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Power Rankings Countdown
10. Scottie Scheffler +400
I honestly can’t imagine him having any physical or mental energy left after his huge Masters win, but how can you leave him out of any power rankings? The guy has yet to shoot an over par round this year.
9. Jordan Spieth +2800
Spieth clearly is not on form having missed the cut at the Masters last week. However, it’s hard to ignore his track record here. In the past two years, he has a solo second and a win in 2022.
8. Sahith Theegala +3300
Theegala finished T-45 last week so I think he will be ready to go this week. He finished T-5 here a year ago. Prior to the Masters, he had three Top 10 finishes out of five events played.
7. Russell Henley +3300
Henley finished T-38 last week. His game is fit for the small greens and tight fairways of Harbour Town. He has two Top 20 finishes here including a T-9 in 2021.
6. Shane Lowry +4500
Other than a hole out on the 14th hole, Lowry didn’t do much last week in a T-43 finish. He should have plenty left for the RBC. Lowry has played well here with three Top 10s including a T-3 in 2019 and again in 2022.
5. Corey Conners +4500
Connors also had a disappointing last week finishing T-38, so he should also avoid a Masters hangover. He has two Top 15s here including a T-4 in 2021.
4. Cam Davis +6600
Watch out for this sleeper this week. The Aussie played well last week finishing T-12. Prior to that, he had three Top 25s out of six starts. His last three starts at Harbour Town were T-7, T-3, and T-25.
3. Tommy Fleetwood +1800
It’s true Fleetwood finished T-3 at the Masters, but he was never really in contention. He began the final round in a tie for ninth and shot a 69 to move into a T-3 but never threatened the leaders.
As a result, I think he’ll be ready to go this week. He has two good finishes in the past two years with a T-15 and a T-10.
2. Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Fitzy played decently last week finishing T-22, and he comes into the RBC as the defending champion. And because it’s hard to repeat, I have him at number two on our list. He also has a T-4 in 2021 and two T-14s in 2020 and 2018.
1. Patrick Cantlay +1600
Cantlay tied with Fitzpatrick last week at T-22. In what has surely been a disappointing season, perhaps this week he turns it around on a course he’s performed well.
In the past two years, he has a solo third and a solo second to go along with three other Top 10 finishes including a T-3 in 2019, a T-7 in 2018, and another T-3 in 2017.
