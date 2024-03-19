These Coaches Have Elite Against the Spread Records in March Madness

Best coaches against the spread in NCAA Tournament (in field this year):



Dana Altman 15-6-1 ATS

John Calipari 32-24-3 ATS

John Groce 7-1 ATS

Hubert Davis 6-0 ATS

Dan Hurley 9-3 ATS



Data since 2005 per @Bet_Labs pic.twitter.com/vM3wp0urey