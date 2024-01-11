This Joe Flacco Wild Card Betting Trend Should Excite Browns Fans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has a terrific record in his career in wild card games.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Browns earned the top Wild Card spot in the AFC this season, and oddsmakers are giving them credit for that, favoring them against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
Houston won the AFC South after Jacksonville lost in Week 18, but the team doesn't have a ton of playoff experience on the roster. Not to mention, the Texans have a first-year quarterback (CJ Stroud) and first-year head coach (DeMeco Ryans).
The Browns lost their franchise quarterback -- Deshaun Watson -- for the season, but the play of veteran Joe Flacco, who joined the roster midseason, has propelled the Browns into contention this season.
Browns fans have rallied behind Flacco, and they now have all the more reason to love him on Saturday. Flacco has never lost a wild card game in his NFL career. He's a perfect 5-0 straight up and against the spread.
Cleveland is a slight favorite in this game, and there is another trend in the Browns' favor.
This one goes against Stroud more than it supports Flacco, but it still involves both quarterbacks.
First-time playoff quarterbacks making their first playoff start against a quarterback who has playoff experience are 17-35-1 ATS (32.7%) and 17-36 SU since 2002. Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP, clearly has more experience than Stroud in these situations.
Browns vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Joe Flacco Playoff Record
Flacco has played in 15 games in his playoff career, winning 10 of them as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
The last playoff game that Flacco appeared in was in the 2015 season -- a loss to the New England Patriots. However, before that, he had won five consecutive playoff games in Baltimore.
While Flacco certainly is past his prime, he's found a little magic with Cleveland this season. Fans should be excited about his playoff performance heading into Saturday's showdown.
If you’re looking to bet on any of the Browns, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.