This Masters Trend Tells Us Who Can Win After Round 1
Breaking down the live odds and who can win after the opening round at the Masters
The opening round of the 2024 Masters is in the books after the final handful of golfers had to wrap up their opening 18 holes on Friday morning.
Bryson DeChambeau set the pace for the field, shooting seven-under par. Scottie Scheffler, the betting favorite, was right behind him at six-under.
Now, golfers are getting ready to begin their second round and us bettors are trying to figure out who to live bet on. Let's take a look at the latest live odds to win the Green Jacket and then I'll break down a certain trend that has come true almost every year when it comes to predicting the eventual winner after the opening round.
Masters Live Odds
Masters Betting Trend
According to Kyler Porter, 17 of the last 19 winners at the Masters were inside the top 10 after Round 1. The only man to break that trends was Tiger Woods, who did it both in 2005 and 2019.
If we follow that trend, we can narrow in on who is going to be the potential winner this week. Here is the list of golfers who were inside the top 10 (including ties) after Round 1 along with their live odds:
- 1) Bryson DeChambeau: +550
- 2) Scottie Scheffler: +125
- T3) Nicolai Hojgaard: +4000
- T3) Max Homa: +1100
- 5) Danny Willett: +11000
- T6) Ryan Fox: +11000
- T6) Cam Davis: +4500
- T8) Mathieu Pavon: +12000
- T8) Cameron Young: +4000
- T8) Corey Conners: +5500
- T8 ) Joaquin Niemann: +2800
- T8) Will Zalatoris: +3500
- T8) Byeong Hun An: +10000
If the above mentioned trend continues, the 2024 Masters champion will come from the above list of golfers. Scheffler is understandably the favorite at +125, but if you're looking for some long shot options, there are plenty of intriguing names on the list, such as 2016 Masters winner, Danny Willett at 110/1.
The golfer with the shortest odds who currently isn't in the top 10 is Rory McIlroy, who's fourth on the live odds list at +1400. McIlroy shot 1-under par in the opening round, making him one stroke back from finishing in the group of golfers at T8.
