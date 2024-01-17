This Surprising Trends Points to Fading Lamar Jackson vs. Texans
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, after enjoying a BYE week they earned from being the No. 1 seed in the AFC, will welcome the Houston Texans to town in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Ravens, who many think are the best team in the league, are set as substantial favorites to the Texans, which could be bad news for anyone betting on Baltimore.
Let's take a look at the odds.
Texans vs. Ravens odds
The Ravens are set as 9.5-point favorites in this game. If you're thinking of betting on Baltimore to cover that hefty spread, just be aware that Jackson has a terrible record covering as a big time favorite.
In his career, Lamar Jackson is 1-8 against the spread over the past three seasons when the Ravens are set as favorites of 7.5 points or more. That doesn't mean he can't win this games, but covering the spread is a completely different question.
The 1-8 mark is the worst cover percentage amongst all 32 quarterbacks.
If there's any consolation, it's the fact his one cover over the past three years when set as more than a touchdown favorite was against this very Texans team back in Week 1 of this season, which was C.J. Stroud's first start.
