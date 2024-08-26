Three NFL Teams to Bet to Win the Super Bowl Ahead of Week 1
A long summer is dwindling down and we are just 10 days away from the start of the NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs.
While there are plenty of options when it comes to NFL betting, one long-term investment to make is with a Super Bowl future. A pick in August on the Lombardi Trophy champions can have a big payout if that team is the final squad left standing in February.
Here are three teams to take a shot with ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Detroit Lions (+1200)
Has a loss ever stung a fanbase harder than Detroit’s blown lead in last year’s NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers? Detroit was in the driver’s seat to go to the first Super Bowl in franchise history before mistakes began to snowball in Santa Clara and they ultimately came up short.
The Lions are projected to once again have a high-flying offense behind quarterback Jared Goff. Goff, who has been to a Super Bowl in his career, has the weapons with a solid 1-2 punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the backfield, Amon-Ra St. Brown at receiver and arguably the best tight end in football in Sam LaPorta. Detroit also retained offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who was getting looks at the head coach.
Detroit also beefed up a defense that ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring and 27th against the pass, acquiring corners Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson.
New York Jets (+1900)
We’re all expecting Aaron Rodgers to last more than four snaps this time around after a brutal Achilles tear in last year’s season-opener that ruined the Jets’ high expectations. We’re betting that there’s still some life behind Rodgers, who just three years ago was the back-to-back Most Valuable Player in football. He’ll also have a bevy of weapons at his disposal with Garrett Wilson on the outside, the addition of veteran Mike Williams, and Breece Hall, one of the game’s best young running backs.
The Jets’ defense kept them from being one of the worst teams in football last season when Rogers went down. New York ranked No. 2 in the NFL against the pass and gave up just 20.9 points per game. Rodgers leading the offense for a full season should alleviate the pressures the defense faced when the Jets’ quarterback room was a disaster.
Los Angeles Rams (+3000)
At 30-to-1,the Rams are a nice longshot to have in your portfolio before the season kicks off. A big reason for the price is that the Rams are projected to finish as the runner-up in the NFC West, which has been dominated by the San Francisco 49ers.
However, the Rams were able to figure it out down the stretch in 2023. After a 3-6 start, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford shifted the offense around and featured the emergence of Kyren Williams, who helped guide the Rams to a playoff spot. The Rams came up short against the Lions in a competitive first-round postseason matchup, but Los Angeles was peaking at the right time to make noise in the NFC.
Stafford, who won the Rams a Super Bowl a few seasons ago, is back with Williams and one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. If the Rams can find some progress up front after the loss of Aaron Donald, this is a team that can get hot at the right time once again.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.