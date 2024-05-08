Thunder NBA Championship Odds Shift Following Impressive Game 1 Win
By Reed Wallach
The Oklahoma City Thunder smoked the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, winning 117-95 to set the tone for the second round.
OKC looked the part of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday and oddsmakers have reacted, making the team +650 to win the NBA Championship this season. While the team is the third choice behind the odds on favorite Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder are beginning to join the top of the group as the team becomes more likely to advance.
Here's a look at the updated title odds on Wednesday morning.
2024 NBA Championship Odds
The Thunder aren't up 2-0 like the T'Wolves are, indicated in the gap in the odds, but Oklahoma City will have home court advantage in a series against either Minnesota or Denver, which could shake up the odds quite a bit.
Oklahoma City had a balanced output against Dallas in Game 1 with five players scoring in double figures and eight scoring at least six points. The leader was MVP candidate Shai Gilgegous-Alexander, who poured in 29 points with nine rebounds and nine assists.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks couldn't get a banged up Luka Doncic going in Game 1 as the Thunder had several answers for him on defense, namely Lu Dort. Doncic scored 19 points while making less than 33% of his field goal attempts.
Can OKC keep on rolling and make good on its top seed in the West? The NBA title odds are still evolving as the Thunder continue to come into focus as a title contender.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.