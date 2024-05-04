Thunder vs. Mavericks Projected to be Most Competitive Second Round Series
By Reed Wallach
The No. 5 seed Mavericks finished off the Clippers in Game 6 on Friday night, setting up a marquee matchup against the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, who have been resting for much of the past week after sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Thunder, the youngest roster in the NBA, looked the part in the first round by disposing of the Pelcians, but now comes a big step-up in competition against the Mavericks, who have an MVP candidate in Luka Doncic to duel with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a playoff performer in Kyrie Irving.
Oddsmakers are expecting a barnburner in this series with some shops opening the Thunder as very slight underdogs despite having home court advantage in the series before taking money and making the No. 1 seed small favorites.
The Thunder won the season series, 3-1, but the Mavs were missing key players in all three losses. When both teams were at full strength, Dallas blitzed OKC to the tune of 146-111 back on February 10th. This result, mixed with the more proven group in a postseason setting is likely driving the betting interest in the Mavericks.
This series is sure to be thrilling with star power on both sides and not much separating the two in a best of seven setting.
Below, you'll find the series schedule as well as the series price.
Thunder vs. Mavericks Series Price
