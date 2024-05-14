Thunder vs. Mavericks Series Odds Flip Completely Ahead of Game 5
By Reed Wallach
After a thrilling come from behind win against the Dallas Mavericks, the Oklahoma City Thunder have regained control of their Western Conference semifinals matchup against Dallas, tying the series at two games a piece.
With the series shifting back to Oklahoma City, the Thunder have regained home court advantage and are favored to win the series yet again, at a similar price to what it was before the series.
After closing at a consensus price of -120 before Game 1, the Thunder are -142 to advance at FanDuel Sportsbook, which you can find below.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Series Odds
- Mavericks: +116
- Thunder: -142
Thunder Favored to Win Western Conference Semifinals Matchup vs. Mavericks
Oklahoma City got a monster second half effort from the likes of MVP runner up Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who scored 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds with five assists, to even the series at two games and take back homecourt.
The Thunder closed as a small favorite ahead of the start of the series, but now in a best of three matchup, OKC is getting even more credit with potentially two games at home.
OKC has done a great job on Luka Doncic, who is nursing a slew of injuries after a third place finish in MVP voting, holding Doncic to an average of 22 points per game with 11 rebounds and eight assists on 39/31/68 shooting splits.
The Thunder captured a must win, and now are poised to take the series, even if it's a tight one.
OKC is a 4.5-point home favorite in Game 5 on Wednesday night with a total of 213.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.