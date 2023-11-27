Tiger Woods Odds at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods is returning to professional golf since his April surgery at this week's Hero World Challenge
Against all odds once again, Tiger Woods has announced he'll be making his return to professional golf when he tees it up at this week's Hero World Challenge.
This was always an event that we knew Tiger would be eyeing, as he serves as the tournament host, but even the most optimistic fans weren't predicting he'd be playing in this year's edition. Woods opted for surgery after withdrawing at the 2023 Masters, missing the other three majors this year.
Now, he looks ready to give his leg a go in his first start since April.
Let's take a look at his odds to win.
Hero World Challenge odds
The tournament has a small field, which is why the outright odds are significantly shorter than they are for normal events. The field consists of the defending champion, the four major winners from the previous year, the top 11 golfers on the Official World Golf Rankings, and two special exemptions. This year, there are 20 players competing, including Woods.
Woods has the second-longest odds in the field at +4000. Only Lucas Glover has longer odds at +5000.
+4000 translated to implied probability gives Woods a 2.44% chance of winning. If you bet $100 on him achieving the feat, you'd profit $4,000 if he's able to do it.
Tiger has won this event on five separate occasions, but his latest win here came back in 2011. The last time he competed here was in 2019, finishing in fourth place.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
