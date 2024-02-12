Tiger Woods Odds to Win the Genesis Invitational: (Can Woods' Compete in his First Tournament of Season?)
Breaking down the risk/reward opportunity of betting on Tiger Woods to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
By Hans Geevers
After a long hiatus from official events on the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods will make his 2024 debut at this week's 2024 Genesis Invitational.
With Tiger's pending return, golf bettors are left to determine whether they should place a wager on the 15-time major champion to win the 2024 Genesis Invitational. Let's take a look at that question from a betting perspective to see if we can find the answer.
Although Woods' has not played a full field PGA Tour event in approximately 12 months, he did compete in the 2023 Hero World Challenge in December.
The field for the Hero World Challenge consisted of only 18 golfers. How did Tiger perform? Woods finished dead last in the event. So from a pure results oriented viewpoint his performance was not good. However, when you consider the fact that Woods had not played four competitive rounds for a significant amount of time one can take some positives.
How has Tiger Played at Riviera Country Club?
Since 2018, Tiger Woods has played the Genesis Invitational five times. In those five tournaments, Woods has accumulated a top 15 finish in 2019. However, of the remaining four events just mentioned, Woods best finish was 45th. Although Tiger is from California and started his PGA Tour career at the Genesis Invitational, he has never won the event.
Tiger Woods Odds to Win the 2024 Genesis Invitational
Whenever I consider placing a wager on a golfer to win an event, I consider the value in the number the book is offering me relative to other golfers in the field. In my opinion, many casual bettors don't take into account the odds enough when determining who to bet on to win a golf tournament. That's a mistake. Having stated that, when I reviewed the odds for Woods relative to the other golfers on the board I was shocked.
Woods arrives on the board at odds of +13000 to win this week. Do you know the names I observed at the same odds as Woods? Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, and Brendon Todd. Really? I love Tiger Woods, but the man has not played a full field event in a year. Charley Hoffman almost won last week's 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open. They both are at +13000? Wow.
In summary, I don't see the value in a win ticket on Tiger Woods this week. The odds are simply not attractive. Furthermore, I honestly think Tiger's performance ceiling is a made cut or a top 20 finish. I just don't see Tiger having any chance to win.
