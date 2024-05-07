Timberwolves NBA Finals Odds Surging After Taking Commanding 2-0 Lead vs. Nuggets
By Reed Wallach
In one of the most shocking results in recent NBA history, the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the defending champion Denver Nuggets, 106-80, on its home court to take a 2-0 series lead.
The T'Wolves, who were the third choice to win the Western Conference ahead of the second round, are now the clear favorite to win the West with a massive lead on the Nuggets in this round before the Thunder and Mavericks tip off its own series.
Minnesota has used its league best defense to throw the Nuggets elite offense out of sync while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have paced a balanced effort on the other side of the ball.
The Timberwolves are in great shape to advance to the Western Conference Finals, now -700 to make the WCF for the first time since 2004, and the odds are shifting in the title market as well.
The Nuggets have been viewed as the second choice to the Boston Celtics to win the NBA title this season, but the defending champs have been replaced by Edwards and the Timberwolves, who are now +290 to win it all. The Thunder are the third choice at +750 and the Knicks are +950 as the remaining teams to be inside of +1000.
Minnesota still must take care of business against Denver, and face a comparable opponent in the Thunder or Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals (the team wouldn't have home court advantage against the Thunder, but would against the Mavericks), but the team is being viewed as a rightful challenger against the Celtics in a possible Finals matchup.
Here are the updated NBA Finals odds:
2024 NBA Championship Odds
