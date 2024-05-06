Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds Move Amidst Rudy Gobert Uncertainty
By Reed Wallach
The Timberwolves won Game 1 in Denver against the defending champion Nuggets, but now may be short-handed as it looks to take Game 2.
Rudy Gobert was added to the injury report on Monday morning ahead of Game 2 in Denver due to personal reasons, which many media members have tied to the fact that his partner is expecting the birth of their first child. Gobert is a true game-time decision ahead of tip-off.
Gobert is fresh off a fantastic defensive performance in the Timberwolves' 106-99 Game 1 win, grabbing 13 rebounds with six points with three blocks, posting a net rating of +12.
However, Gobert's status seems to be a true coin-flip, as he has made clear he would leave the team to be there for the birth of his child.
After opening as 5.5-point underdogs in Game 2, the Timberwolves are now 6.5-point dogs as the team looks to take both games in Denver to start the series.
Below, you'll find the updated point spread, total and moneyline.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.