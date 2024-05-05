Timberwolves Take Over as Favorites to Win Series vs. Nuggets After Game 1 Upset
The first game of the Western Conference semifinal showdown between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is in the books. The TWolves upset the defending champs, beating them by a final score of 106-99.
Home court advantage has now switched in their favor and as a result, have taken over as the betting favorites to win the series.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets series odds
The Nuggets opened as -215 favorites to win the series but now find themselves as underdogs at +108. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are favored at -125 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, Minnesota has a 55.56% chance to win the series.
These teams split their regular season series, with each team winning twice, once on the road and once on their home court.
Despite being favored to win the series, the Nuggets still have better odds to win the NBA Championship at +500. The Timberwolves are right behind them at +600.
The betting favorites to win it all are still the Boston Celtics, listed at +110 odds.
NBA Championship Odds
Game 2 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves will take place on Monday night at 10pm et in Denver. The Nuggets are once again set as 5.5-point favorites.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 odds
