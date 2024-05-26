Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for Western Conference Finals Game 3
By Peter Dewey
Can the Dallas Mavericks take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals?
Dallas pulled off two upsets in Minnesota against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, riding a Luka Doncic game-winner in Game 2 to take a commanding lead.
Despite that, the Wolves are still in play in this series, sitting as slight underdogs in Game 3, partially due to an interesting trend that has followed them all postseason.
Minnesota is 5-1 straight up and against the spread as road dog this postseason, winning three games on the road against the Denver Nuggets – one of the best home teams in the NBA – in the second round.
Can the Wolves find that magic again in Game 3?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, injuries, key players and my best bet for this Western Conference Finals showdown:
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +2.5 (-110)
- Mavericks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +120
- Mavericks: -142
Total
- 207.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 26
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Mavs lead 2-0
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Mike Conley – questionable
Mavericks Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: Anthony Edwards has struggled mightily shooting the ball as of late, going just 17-for-57 from the field dating back to Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets and posting 6-for-16 and 5-for-17 shooting games to open the Western Conference Finals. Simply put, he needs to attack and score at a higher rate for Minnesota to have any chance in this series.
Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic: Luka Doncic is back. After a slow start to the postseason, partially due to knee and ankle injuries, Doncic has turned things around scoring the ball, putting up 31, 29, 33 and 32 points in his last four games, shooting 44.7 percent from 3 in the process. He’s looking for a third straight 30-point game on Sunday.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Dallas took the first two games of this series, but both matchups came down to the wire, and I think we get more of the same in Game 3.
I am shocked that the Wolves aren’t bigger underdogs given the struggles of Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (4-for-16 in Game 2) in this series, but there is a sense of desperation that they’ll be playing with since no team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit in NBA history.
While Dallas has gotten big games from Doncic and Kyrie Irving this postseason, it needed a huge comeback – and some key Wolves miscues – to steal Game 2.
I can’t imagine Chris Finch’s team comes out lackadaisical in Game 3, especially since it has thrived on the road all postseason.
Expecting another close game, I’m going to take the points in Dallas. The Mavs have not covered in back-to-back home games this postseason and have multiple losses at home as well.
Pick: Wolves +2.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.