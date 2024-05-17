Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 Odds Give Denver a 67 Percent Chance to Win
By Peter Dewey
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Game 7!
The Minnesota Timberwolves throttled the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 in what has been one of the best series this entire postseason.
Denver fell behind 0-2 in this series with losses at home, but it stormed back to win three games in a row to take a 3-2 lead. The Wolves and Anthony Edwards didn't go quietly, winning by 45 points in Game 6 to send the series back to Denver for Game 7.
The Nuggets are favored in this game, and it makes sense since the defending champs went 33-8 straight up at home in the 2023-24 regular season.
Still, in Game 7, anything can happen. Here's a look at the opening odds for Game 7 on Sunday:
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +5 (-110)
- Nuggets -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +170
- Nuggets: -205
Total
- 198 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nuggets Given Major Edge in Game 7
Based on these odds, the Nuggets have an implied probability of 67.21 percent to win Game 7 and advance to the Western Conference Finals.
While Denver has more playoff experience and has won a title, the Wolves have competed all series long, especially in Denver. Not only did they win Games 1 and 2 at Ball Arena, but they led in the second half of Game 5 before Denver eventually pulled away.
The Nuggets shot horribly in Game 6, especially guard Jamal Murray, who was just 4-for-18 from the field.
Nikola Jokic is the league MVP, but Edwards has risen to the occasion all postseason, knocking off Phoenix in four games in the first round and leading the way for the Wolves in Game 6 of this series.
The spread suggests that this will still be a close game, but Vegas is giving Denver the edge. We'll track how these odds move over the next 48 hours ahead of Sunday's Game 7.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.