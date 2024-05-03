Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 1
By Reed Wallach
The Nuggets and Timberwolves begin its second-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.
After each team disposed of out-matched opponents, two elite clubs do battle for the right to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Last year, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in a competitive five-game series en route to the NBA title. This year, Minnesota is better behind the best defense in the league, is that enough to get over the hump?
Here’s our Game 1 betting preview:
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 4th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
N/A
Nuggets Injury Report
- N/A
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: Edwards destroyed the Phoenix Suns in the first round, averaging 31 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while shooting 53% from the field and nearly 44% from beyond the arc. He will now look to continue on and beat the soon-to-be three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in a postseason series.
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic: The Nuggets' quest to repeat faces a stiff test against the Timberwolves, but Jokic has thrived in matchups against Rudy Gobert and will look to out-class the best defense in the league. This season, he averaged 33 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in four games.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
In what may be the most high-level series ahead of the NBA Finals, both of these teams present different issues for the opposition, however, I believe this total is a bit deflated.
While this game may have a bit of a feel-out process, I believe that each team will be able to generate sound offense. Two of the four games went well over the total, and the two that didn’t feature blowouts in favor of the T’Wolves.
With Denver laying points at home and expected to win, I think we see this game dictated more by the offense at altitude. The Nuggets had extra time to rest and get right after some nagging injuries in the first round to the likes of Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
I’m interested to see how Jokic handles Gobert in this series, but his ability to stretch the floor and be a threat from beyond the arc is pivotal in hopes of opening up driving lanes for the likes of Murray.
I believe Denver looks to force the issue from the perimeter, Jokic took eight three-point attempts in Games 4 and 5 last year against Minnesota, and this can be a similar game script. For what it’s worth, each of those games had more than 220 points. While the teams are different altogether, the key parts are still the same.
I’ll take the over in Game 1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.