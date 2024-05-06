Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 2 (Bet the Underdog)
By Peter Dewey
Are we witnessing a changing of the guard in the Western Conference?
The Minnesota Timberwolves stole Game 1 of their second-round series with the defending champion Denver Nuggets, but they are still underdogs in Game 2.
Denver has struggled against the spread this postseason, going just 2-4, and the team is now below .500 against the spread as a home favorite in the 2023-24 season after losing Game 1 outright.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both didn’t play their best in Game 1, and it was Anthony Edwards (43 points) who stole the show in the win.
The Wolves have been an elite defensive team (No. 1 in defensive rating) all season long, but can they take a commanding 2-0 series lead before things shift to Minnesota?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players and my best bet for Monday’s Game 2:
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 6
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Timberwolves lead 1-0
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- No injuries to report
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- Jamal Murray – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: Anthony Edwards has been dominant this postseason, averaging 33.4 points per game and scoring 33 or more points in four of his five games. He’s dropped 40 and 43 points in his last two games, dominating Denver from the start in Game 1. While Ant may not score 40-plus for a third straight game, he’s also defended at a high level and is averaging 7.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr.: Nuggets wing Michael Porter Jr. has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, including a 20-point Game 1. With Jamal Murray (calf) struggling early in Game 1, the Nuggets may lean on Porter Jr. more in this series. The sharpshooter is hitting 53.9 percent of his shots and 50.0 percent of his 3s so far in these playoffs.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
I’m surprised to see the Timberwolves as bigger underdogs in Game 2 than they were in Game 1 after they got off to a strong start and dominated the fourth quarter to upset Denver.
The Wolves led 18-4 early, forcing the Nuggets to play catch up, and the lack of production from Jamal Murray early (he did not score in the first half) was too much for Denver to overcome.
I’ll give credit to the Wolves for slowing down Jokic as well, as they held him to 11-for-25 shooting and forced seven turnovers for the two-time MVP.
All season long, Minnesota has hung its hat on the defensive end, and now the team is getting some of the best play of Anthony Edwards's career at the same time.
I’ll take the Wolves to cover the 5.5 points in what should be an entertaining Game 2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
