Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, April 10
Previewing a battle for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday in the NBA.
The biggest matchup of the year to this point of the NBA season will go down on Wednesday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves travel west to face the Denver Nuggets. With both teams in a deadlock at 55-24, the battle is on for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
This game provides many different and exciting matchups to watch with practically endless options to play this game. In such a battle of heavyweight teams, it is definitely one of the most challenging game picks of the entire season.
Here’s what to bank on Wednesday night in Denver.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- Timberwolves are 8-8 ATS as road underdog
- Nuggets are 4-8 ATS entering games with no rest
- Timberwolves have gone over in 22 of 40 road games
- Nuggets are 20-19-1 ATS at home
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: How To Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 10
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ESPN, ESPN App
- Timberwolves Record: 54-24
- Nuggets Record: 54-24
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Key Players To Watch
Timberwolves
Naz Reid: I’m putting a spotlight on Sixth Man of the Year candidate Naz Reid. He’s having a phenomenal season, averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, the greatest of his career by far. He’s in the midst of his best play as well, coming off a season high 31-point, 11-rebound performance against the Lakers on Sunday. Reid is in a tough battle with Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings for 6MOY but even if he doesn’t win, he has still become an instant hero for this Timberwolves team.
Nuggets
Nikola Jokic: We are staring down the likely MVP once again in Nikola Jokic. He’s basically a lock to record a triple-double on any given night and will hurt defenders by attacking the interior with his big size and physicality. With a stat line of 26.4 PPG (10th), 12.4 REB (fourth), 9.0 AST (third) and shooting 57.8 percent from the field (12th), that’s simply consistency. Jokic and the Nuggets are likely primed for another deep playoff run in 2024.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
This is a very exciting matchup for what could be a Western Conference Finals preview. Minnesota leads Denver in head-to-head matchups 2-1 on the season, most recently a 111-98 Timberwolves win in Denver on March 29th.
While it’s very tempting to back the home team Nuggets who have a great crowd, I will be looking to Minnesota here.
The Timberwolves hold a tie for the second best road record in the NBA with a mark of 26-14 (.650). They remain without Karl-Anthony Towns, who suffered a torn meniscus back in early March. Their role players have been efficient in Jayden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who have all received a bump in minutes with Towns’ absence and can get into double digits.
The Timberwolves enter on a back-to-back defeating the Wizards 130-121 Tuesday, a game in which Anthony Edwards put together 51 points, six rebounds and seven assists. This team is playing together and still holding strong at 12-5 without Towns.
As for the Nuggets, they too enter off a back-to-back. Their issue is Aaron Gordon who has been sidelined with a foot injury the last few games. He has been a primary scoring option for the Nuggets all year, averaging 14 points, 6.5 boards and 3.4 assists per game.
They will look to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray who are the dynamic duo of this Nuggets team. Both scored 28 points each on Tuesday in a 111-95 win at Utah. A concern to me is the lack of depth on the Nuggets bench. It’s rather thin beyond the starters as Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday and Peyton Watson are forced into bench minutes and are tasked with bridging the rest for starters.
The pace in this one could be slower. Both teams rank in the bottom 10 as they like to set up and take time on their possessions. It translates to having top win margins in the NBA as Minnesota wins by an average of +7.0 (second) while Denver is just behind at +5.2 (fourth). These two teams win a lot of games and are capable of making it ugly.
I expect the Timberwolves to be the more aggressive team here and win a thriller on the road. They hold opponents to 106 points per game, first in the NBA with their tough defensive game plan.
Missing Gordon really hurts the Nuggets depth in this one. A win will significantly help either team to be in position for the top seed in the West. I will go to the points with the Wolves as you’re getting a few buckets here, especially with both teams on a back-to-back.
Pick: Timberwolves +6
Note: Odds are subject to change.