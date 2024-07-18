Timberwolves vs. Rockets NBA Summer League Predictions, Odds and Key Players for July 18 (Take the Under)
The NBA Summer League continues on Thursday night and sees a pair of 2-1 teams in the Timberwolves and Rockets showdown in a virtual coin flip in Las Vegas. Which team comes out on top? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves: +1 (-110)
- Rockets: -1 (-110)
Money line
- Timberwolves: +100
- Rockets: -120
Total: 182 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 18
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Timberwolves Record: 2-1
- Rockets Record: 2-1
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Leonard Miller: The second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is trying to find a permanent spot on the roster and looked great in Tuesday’s 92-90 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double on 10-of-20 shooting.
Houston Rockets
- Reed Sheppard: All eyes are on the University of Kentucky product and the No. 3 overall selection in last month’s NBA Draft. In his first two Summer League games, Sheppard was a dynamic contributor in a pair of Houston victories, combining for 45 points on 18-of-32 shooting to go with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Sheppard came down to earth in Monday’s loss, finishing just 6-of-17 from the floor.
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Both of these offenses have excelled so far in the Summer League with Houston ranked No. 7 in points per game and Minnesota at No. 12.
Though it’s not the same Timberwolves’ defense that NBA fans are used to seeing on a nightly basis during the season, Minnesota was still able to limit Philadelphia to just a 4-for-26 performance from beyond the arc in Tuesday’s close loss. In the Summer League opener, Minnesota held New Orleans to just a 9-for-36 showing from 3-point range.
That might play to Minnesota’s strength in this matchup as Houston is the fourth-worst 3-point shooting team (26.9%) in the Summer League through three games. However, Houston hardly likes to attack from distance as the Rockets shoot the second-fewest 3-point shots per game (22.3). They’ll face a Minnesota defense that is contesting shots at a high rate and ranks fourth in the league in steals per game and second in blocked shots. Take the under.
Pick: Under 182
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.