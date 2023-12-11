Titans vs. Dolphins Same Game Parlay for Monday Night Football
The best same game parlay to bet on for Monday Night Football action between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in what will serve as one of the two final games of the Week 14 slate.
If you want to check out the betting odds for the game, as well as Jovan Alford's best bet, you can find them in his full betting preview here.
We're going to have a bit of fun in this article. It's a prime time showdown so I'm going to cook us up a little same game parlay to sprinkle on for tonight's action. Remember, these bets are harder to win compared to a normal bet, so you may want to wager less than you normally would.
Same Game Parlay for Titans vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins Alternate Spread -6.5
- Tyjae Spears 25+ rushing yards
- Tua Tagovailoa 300+ passing yards
- Jaylen Waddle 70+ receiving yards
- De'Von Achane anytime TD
Dolphins Alternate Spread -6.5
For the sake of the parlay, we're going to tease the Dolphins down from -14 to -6.5. That way, they don't need to win by more than two touchdowns for us to hit this leg of the parlay. Instead, as long as they win by one touchdown, we're golden.
The Titans' have one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL, which is going to make it hard for the Dolphins to completely run away with this one. With that being said, Miami has too much talent to not win this game.
Tyjae Spears 25+ rushing yards
Tyjae Spears played 67% of offensive snaps last week, a season-high for him. He also ran the ball 16 times for 75 yards which could be a sign of things to come. If he has that high of a snap share again tonight, then he should have no problem gaining 25 yards on the ground.
Tua Tagovailoa 300+ passing yards
Tua Tagovailoa is already averaging 288.1 passing yards per game this season, and now he gets to face one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. The Titans rank 27th in the league in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.1 yards per throw. Tua is poised for a big game and I'm willing to bet he hits 300 yards passing once again.
Jaylen Waddle 70+ receiving yards
Jayen Waddle has been on fire recently. While opponents focus on trying to stop Tyreek Hill, Waddle has been able to thrive. He has averaged 67.5 receiving yards per game this season and now should thrive against this Titans secondary.
De'Von Achane anytime TD
De'Von Achane didn't waste time returning from injury. He played 61% of offensive snaps last week, scoring two touchdowns on the ground on 17 carries while also hauling in four receptions. He now has an amazing nine total touchdowns in just six games this season so we're going to add him in to score again to boost the odds of our parlay.
Parlay odds: +1742
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
