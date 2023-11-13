Toledo vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
By Reed Wallach
MACtion continues with conference heavyweight Toledo traveling to face Bowling Green in a Tuesday night battle.
Toledo is already into the conference title game in hopes of going back-to-back this season, posting an undefeated MAC record in 2023. However, the team faces a stiff test in Bowling Green, who has won four straight games and is bowl eligible this season.
Oddsmakers are bullish on the Rockets, installing them as 10-point road favorites on Tuesday. Will it pan out with another cover for the MAC favorites?
Here's the odds and everything you need to know for this MACtion meeting.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread and Total
Bowling Green vs Toledo Betting Trends
- Bowling Green is 6-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Toledo is 5-5 ATS this season
- Bowling Green has gone OVER in three of four home games
Toledo vs. Bowling Green How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Toledo Record: 9-1
- Bowlign Green Record: 6-4
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Key Players to Watch
Bowling Green
Terion Stewart: The Falcons running back missed last week's win against Kent State, but he's going to be needed on Tuesday against the best team in the conference. Stewart has tallied 795 yards on 120 carries with eight touchdowns this season, anchoring a BGSU offense that is top 20 in EPA/Rush. Make sure to monitor Stewart's status for this one.
Toledo
Peny Boone: Stewart's impact is immense, but Toledo may have the better running back in Boone, who has 1,022 yards on 137 carries with 11 touchdowns on the year. The Rockets offense has been incredible all season long, 10th in EPA/Play, but it's the explosive runs of Boone that has made life easier for quarterback Dequan Finn to operate.
Bowling Green vs. Toledo Prediction and Pick
This game should be an interesting test for Toledo and while the return of Stewart is paramount, I'm inclined to take the double digit underdog in the Falcons on Tuesday night.
Bowling Green has emerged as one of the better all around teams in the MAC, and should be able to keep a lid on Boone, as the defense checks in top 50 in both yards per carry and explosive rush rate. Further, the defense is incredibly havoc-driven, tops in turnovers gained on the year with 24.
The ability to turn the opponent over is key, Toledo's Finn has made strides as a passer, throwing for over 2,000 yards with an 18-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but he has thrown 14 big time throws to 13 turnover worthy passes this season. There is some underlying regression coming for the Rockets' QB.
Meanwhile, Toledo has been one of the best red zone defenses in the country, allowing a touchdown on only 45% of passes, the 15th lowest mark in the country. Against a team that can run the ball so well like Bowling Green, I believe the team can convert and put points on the board.
I'm thrilled to be catching double digits with the home team on Tuesday. Now let's hope Stewart is back on the field.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
